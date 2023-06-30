Social Status x Nike Attack "Grey Silver" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has a long record of partnering with people who have intriguing true stories to tell. The Whitaker Group's James Whitner and his team are definitely among the best in the streetwear sector; therefore, Swoosh has broadened its cooperation with Social Status. For the latest launch, the duo has come together to present their fresh take on the Nike Attack silhouette.

This sneaker model has stayed away from the contemporary sneaker scene for years now, and the shoe label is reviving it this year with multiple colorways as well as collaborative drops.

The recently surfaced Social Status x Nike Attack "Grey Silver" sneakers are expected to hit the shelves sometime during the fall of 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. These shoes will be sold at a retail price of $140 USD for each pair. Interested buyers can find these men's-size sneakers online as well as at a few other offline locations of Social Status, Nike, and their associated sellers.

Social Status x Nike Attack shoes are covered in grey and silver hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

The 1980s proved to be an unforgettable decade for Swoosh. The majority of the firm's most well-known styles, comprising the legendary Air Jordan, Dunk, and Air Max, debuted at this time.

The Mac Attack, created for famed tennis player John McEnroe, blend adaptability with freedom and was also originally released in the 1980s. After being out of production for decades, the Mac Attack style is attempting a major resurgence this year with a minor name change. Because McEnroe's and Nike Inc. are no longer collaborators, the brand has abandoned the "Mac" name and refers to the model just as the "Attack."

The Swoosh label has significant ambitions for the style after the introduction of the "OG" iteration, aside from mainline offerings like the "Red Crush" shoe. Travis Scott and Social Status are among the collaborators who have contributed to the design. Although the James Whitner-led Social Status has previously been released in four colorways, the "Grey Silver" coloring was recently added to the roster.

The new Attack shoe by Social Status features a stylish, vintage color scheme of grey and silver. The athletic shoe retains its regular mesh foundation layer, while fragmented suede toppings can be found all through. The cladding on the Mac Attack stays conventional, but Social Status changes the logo features on the tongue and heel.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Best look yet at the Social Status x Nike Mac Attack! The silver nylon parts tear away to reveal a hidden layer beneath. There could be up to four different colorways releasing Best look yet at the Social Status x Nike Mac Attack! The silver nylon parts tear away to reveal a hidden layer beneath. There could be up to four different colorways releasing 🎾 https://t.co/W6r3JiR59o

The Swoosh and Social Status insignia are split among both shoes. To reveal an additional hue beneath, silver accents on the collar, Swoosh, and heel can be ripped away. The color that lies underneath is unclear as of now. Underfoot, there is a worn midsole with a grey outer sole unit. All of this is housed in a specially designed, co-branded box.

For those who are unaware, Social Status and Nike are not strangers. In recent times, the brands have come together several times to offer fresh makeovers to many of Swoosh's iconic silhouettes, including Air Max Penny 2 and Dunk Low.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the Social Status x Nike Attack "Grey Silver" colorway, which is anticipated to appear in the coming weeks. If customers are concerned about missing out on the introduction of this specific model, they can sign up on the official site of the collaborating labels to receive alerts as soon as the shoe becomes available.

