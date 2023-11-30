"Somebody go find that man”: Disappearance of Diddy’s former bodyguard’s Instagram sparks concerns among netizens

Rapper Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds supposedly removed his Instagram profile on November 30, 2023, which raised concerns online. The alleged removal of the profile comes after the rapper's former girlfriend, actress and model Casandra Elizabeth "Cassie" Ventura sued him on November 16, 2023.

Cassie accused the hip-hop rapper of r*pe and a decade-long pattern of abuse that began when she was 19 years old. Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds took to Instagram on November 25, 2023, claiming he would open up about the couple's relationship. He said that he had observed the relationship as security over the years.

He said that since his name was "involved," he would tell his truth. Hot New Hip Hop reported that the former bodyguard allegedly saw the rapper assault multiple people. However, soon after he made the statement, Roger seemed to have deactivated or removed his account on Instagram. The removal has made Instagram users concerned about his well-being and they have taken to social media to question where he is. One person even said that someone should "go find that man."

Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds disappears after speaking out on Cassie's allegations

Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage name Diddy was accused of s*xual, assault and years of abuse by his former girlfriend 37-year-old Cassie Ventura. Their relationship started in 2007 when she was only 19 and lasted 11 years, according to Today.

The filing made by the actress and model described Combs as a "vicious, cruel, and controlling man," who "asserted complete control over Ms. Ventura's personal and professional life." CBS reported that there were multiple allegations against the rapper including that he r*ped Cassie in her home when she tried to leave him. He also reportedly "often punched, beat, kicked, and stomped on" Cassie which resulted in bruises, burst lips, black eyes, and bleeding.

Diddy's former bodyguard spoke out about the rapper's abuse of Cassie and other women. Roger Bonds posted a video with several pictures of himself with Diddy and Cassie when he worked as the former's bodyguard. The last image in the video showed his name displayed on Cassie's s*xual assault lawsuit.

In his previously mentioned Instagram post, Roger wrote that it wasn't meant to be a threat or "snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else." The rapper's former bodyguard added that it was him telling his truth as he remembered for only two reasons.

"1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs," he wrote.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Roger was mentioned in the lawsuit and it surrounded his version of events on a particular alleged violent incident between Diddy and Cassie.

"In the car leaving the club, Mr. Combs beat Ms. Ventura, pushing her into a corner of the vehicle and stomping on her face. Mr. Combs' security staff, Roger Bonds, tried to stop the beating, but was unable to de-escalate the situation," the documents read.

According to Cassie's lawsuit, she cited Roger Bonds as a witness to the alleged assault that occurred in 2009. Cassie claimed Diddy reportedly beat her after he found out that she was talking to another music manager at a club in Los Angeles. The model stated that Bonds attempted to intervene to help her.

The documents added that when the car arrived at the rapper's house, Cassie tried to run away. However, according to the documents, the rapper followed her and "proceeded to again kick her in the face."

"Ms. Ventura was bleeding profusely, and was ushered into Mr. Combs’ home, where she began to throw up from the violent assault," the documents claimed.

Amidst all this, netizens took to social media to react to and discuss Roger Bonds' sudden disappearance from Instagram. While some said that someone needed to go check on him, others said that they hoped he didn't disappear.

Ventura settled her lawsuit with Diddy on November 17, 2023, a day after she filed it in a federal court, as per The New York Times. The media outlet added that the rapper claimed the settlement was achieved amicably.