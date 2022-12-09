Something From Tiffany's cast list: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson and others to star in Prime Video's rom-com 

The romantic comedic film Something From Tiffany's will be available to stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on December 9, 2022. It's directed by Daryl Wein and is based on the novel of the same name by Melissa Hill.

Produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios, the premise of the story revolves around a woman who receives an engagement ring meant for someone else, which leads her to the person she's meant to be with.

The filming took place in New York City and promises to offer a heartwarming feel to the viewers this holiday season. The Prime Video description of the movie reads:

"Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment.

Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s."

Let's dive into the cast of this much-anticipated holiday romance:

Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson and others star on Prime Video's Something from Tiffany's

Zoey Deutch as Rachel Meyer

American actress Zoey Deutch plays the lead in Something from Tiffany's. Her name in the film is Rachel Meyer. From the looks of the official trailer, she works in a bakery in New York City and has a difficult relationship with her boyfriend Gary Wilson (Ray Nicholson).

Deutch shot to stardom for her role in the film Everybody Wants Some!!, the Netflix comedy series The Politician, and the film Set It Up. She's also a Dallas International Film Festival and SCAD Savannah Film Festival awardee.

Kendrick Sampson as Ethan Greene

Rachel's love interest in this movie is Ethan Greene (played by Kendrick Sampson). Even though they're not together and are technically strangers at the start of the story, a holiday miracle brings them together.

Sampson is best known for his appearances in The Vampire Diaries, Gracepoint, How to Get Away with Murder, The Flash, and his role as Nathan on HBO's Insecure. Alongside acting, he's a well-known activist.

Ray Nicholson as Gary Wilson

Ray Nicholson is Zoey Deutch's longtime boyfriend in Something from Tiffany's. What happens to their relationship in the movie is a mystery. The trailer hasn't revealed much about the plot but still managed to put the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Nicholson appeared opposite Diane Kruger in the Neil LaBute film Out of the Blue (2022). On television, he appeared in the 2021 Amazon Prime Video series Panic.

Other cast members of Something from Tiffany's are:

Shay Mitchell as Vanessa

Leah Jeffries as Daisy

Jojo T. Gibbs as Terri Blake

Javicia Leslie as Sophia

Chido Nwokocha as Brian Harrison

Stephanie Shepherd as Tiffany Saleswoman

Michael Roark as David

The film is written by Tamara Chestna and is based on the book by Melissa Hill. Bryce Fortner is the movie's cinematographer, and music has been given by Jay Lifton and Ryan Miller.

Tune into Prime Video on December 9, 2022, to watch Something from Tiffany's.

