Star Wars Visions and 4 other TV shows renewed in 2023

On May 4, also known to fans as Star Wars Day, the second volume of the TV show Star Wars: Visions premiered on Disney+ to positive reception. Each volume of the show contains short films that are set in, or inspired by the Star Wars universe, made by some of the best animation houses across the globe.

Despite premiering only recently, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 has created quite a buzz among fans. They were further elated when critic and columnist Jeff Sneider shared that Lucasfilm and Disney are already working on a third volume of the acclaimed anthology TV show.

But Star Wars: Visions is not the only interesting TV show renewed for 2023. There are quite a few exciting titles that will be coming back to the small screen to entertain and enthrall viewers.

5 renewed TV shows that will be worth the wait

1) Star Wars: Visions - Volume 3

Produced by Lucasfilm and premiering on Disney+, Star Wars: Visions has two volumes out so far, and according to multiple reports, it is likely that Volume 3 is in the works. Even critic and columnist Jeff Sneider tweeted about it.

Jeff Sneider @TheInSneider RUMOR in honor of #MayThe4thBeWithYou : Hearing that Season 3 of STAR WARS: VISIONS is already in the works. Season 2 debuted today... RUMOR in honor of #MayThe4thBeWithYou: Hearing that Season 3 of STAR WARS: VISIONS is already in the works. Season 2 debuted today... https://t.co/oMPiXkRuJQ

Both volumes of the TV show have received positive reviews from fans and critics. Films in the first volume were produced by seven Japanese animation studios. In the second volume, the films were produced by animation houses from different parts of the world.

Details on the animation houses involved in Volume 3 and the release date are yet to be announced.

2) Shrinking - Season 2

The first season of this comedy TV show premiered on January 27, 2023, on Apple TV+. Engaging and hilarious, it stars Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell. Segel plays a grieving therapist who starts telling his patients what he really thinks, which brings drastic changes in his and their lives.

In Season 1 of the TV show, the audience enjoyed getting to know the lovable characters. The finale ended on a cliffhanger, quite literally, as Grace (Heidi Gardner) pushed Donny off a cliff. It is likely that Season 2 will take it forward from there. Although a release date hasn't been announced yet, it can be assumed that it will arrive in early 2024.

3) Mayfair Witches - Season 2

Based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, this TV show has received a lot of love from fans. In fact, based on the first 30 days of viewership, Season 1 of the show is currently the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC+.

Starring Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston, the story focuses on Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who finds out that she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches.

At the end of Season 1, the audience see Rowan give birth to her child with help from the spirit of Suzanne. Ciprien tries to take the newborn, but Rowan manages to leave with her baby. The story of Season 2 will likely progress from there. The premiere date has not been announced but it has been reported that production of the TV show will take place in New Orleans, later this year.

4) The Diplomat - Season 2

Created by Debora Cahn, this popular TV show stars Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh. The story focuses on the new United States ambassador to the UK, Kate Wyler, and how she juggles different aspects of her life, from international crises to surviving her marriage.

This TV show was renewed for a second season just weeks after Season 1. In the season finale, Hal Wyler and Stuart Hayford were close by when Conservative MP Merritt Grove's car exploded. It was unclear whether the characters died or were just injured. The audience will be waiting for an answer in Season 2. Official release dates have not been announced.

5) Bel-Air - Season 3

The reimagined version of the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, this TV show stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, and more. In February, Season 2 started airing, and fans were elated when the Peacock surprised fans with a mid-season announcement that the cast and crew will be back for another season.

The season 2 finale had a lot going on. In the next season, it is likely that Carlton may end up going to rehab for his addiction which is spinning out of control. While Will and Lisa may get back on track romantically, it doesn't seem like that for Hilary and Jazz. The finale also hints subtly at a love triangle between Phillip, Vivian, and Erika, but fans will have to wait and see what actually transpires. The release date is yet to be announced.

If you are a fan of any or all of these five TV shows then worry not, because your favorite characters will return to the small screen soon enough.

