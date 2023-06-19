Stars on Mars season 1 episode 3: Release date, air time and plot

Stars on Mars, Fox’s stimulated reality competition show that puts celebrities on Mars, is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, a fire leads to an explosion that leads the crew to evacuate the headquarters.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The 10 remaining contestants brave the elements of the Martian desert to find out who has what it takes to survive when an unexpected fire breaks out in the hab; the assigned mission commander determines who is at risk of being extracted."

Tune in on Monday, June 19, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Stars on Mars season 1 on Fox.

A fire breaks out in the upcoming episode of Stars on Mars season 1

In the upcoming episode of the Fox reality show, titled Fire in the Hole, an electrical surge causes a fire to break out in the headquarter.

In a promo uploaded to social media, an alarm goes off as the biodome witnesses some sparking which eventually leads to a fire and destroys the vegetables, however, that’s not the cast’s biggest problem.

The alarm alerts the Stars on Mars season 1 cast members of the fire and advises them to evacuate the premises immediately. While some of the cast members are more responsive than the others in regards to getting to safety, one cast member tells others to wake up Porscha Williams who is sleeping peacefully.

The alarm further warns them that the fire may lead to an explosion which gets some cast members moving faster.

In a confessional, Richard Sherman, the Super Bowl champion, states:

"My goodness, every day, something."

The Stars on Mars crew is seeing suiting up as quickly as they can before they start to exit the building and just as the last cast member exits the building safely, the explosion occurs.

What happened previously on the show

In last week’s episode of Stars on Mars, which aired on June 12, 2023, the crew faced a water crisis. During the episode, the celebrities were tasked with finding and procuring water when their base supply got compromised.

The entire team was on the mission and the Vanderpump Rules star was in charge of finding water. He reported back that they found three and a half barrels of water.

While that seemed like good news, as they got ready to transport the water back, one of the pipes gave away, which resulted in the team dropping water. As a result, the team was left with just two and a half barrels of water.

Ariel Winter told him that he said something different previously and he apologized for the mistake which left the team disappointed. Natasha Leggero said in a confessional:

"This was one of the reasons why I wanted Ariel on top, she’s super smart and I really don’t think Ariel would have messed that up."

Schwartz tried to justify his mistake to the cameras by stating that he hadn’t showered or drank any water the entire day and called the incident “no big deal” and thought that everything would have been fine.

The team was down to the 30 seconds mark and still didn’t have enough water and they ultimately collected only three out of four water barrels, which meant they failed their mission.

