"That's the worst thing Will Smith has ever done": Stephen Colbert jokes as he breaks down Oscars 2022 slap incident

Stephen Colbert hopped on the trend to talk about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock after the Oscars since everyone was already talking about it and seemed rude of him not to.

On Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the comedian kicked off with an opening segment that was driven by the current state of affairs. Colbert, who even joked that Rock had been slapped into next week in his opening, spent the opening couple of minutes focusing on Smith's scuffle with Rock.

Smith's altercation with Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head dominated the highlights of 94th Academy Awards which occurred on Sunday night, March 27. Immediately after the fiasco, Smith received the Best Actor award for King Richard and resumed his celebrations at Vanity Fair's after party.

Let's dive into what Stephen Colbert as a comedian had to say about the whole situation.

Stephen Colbert breaks down the 2022 Oscars slap incident

Stephen Colbert had a lot to say regarding King Richard star Will Smith's behavior at the 2022 Oscars. Colbert dumped his thoughts hours after the ceremony's events on his latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Dolby Theatre stage during the 2022 Oscars on Sunday when the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is caused by alopecia, an autoimmune disease.

Colbert even provided some advice to Smith, saying,

"If you really want to hurt a comedian, don’t laugh! That hurts way more than a punch. I promise you."

He started off by making witty remarks:

"That is the worst thing Will Smith has ever done … wait, I forgot about Wild Wild West. … I’m kidding, obviously. The worst thing he’s ever done is Gemini Man. Someone should slap both of the guys in that movie."

He also dissed Smith's victory for the Best Actor award and subsequent celebrations at the Vanity Fair afterparty, saying,

"This is Hollywood and there are rules. You can’t just storm a stage, physically assault someone on camera and then go back to your seat. There have to consequences, like winning the Oscar for best actor and receiving a standing ovation and then partying all night.”

He added, sarcastically,

"There have to be consequences, like winning the Oscar for Best Actor and receiving a standing ovation, then partying all night. Who says Hollywood sends a bad message to our kids?"

The Late Show host then went on to laud Rock, saying that the 57-year-old actor/comedian can definitely take a punch better than he can. The former also mentioned that while Rock is not going to press charges, Smith still needs to face the consequences of his conduct.

"Get ready for next year’s 95th Academy Awards Oscar Slaptacular Death Match: Five nominees enter, one exits."

Colbert also quipped that the Oscars should capitalize on the Oscars' chaotic course of events as the viewership for the 2022 Oscars was up by 56%, displaying an overall improvement.

The host of The Late Show believes that the 95th Academy Awards to be hosted next year will be identical to the Thunderdome.

Smith and Rock's altercation got the world talking and the late-night shows did not want to miss out on the opportunity to drop their comments on the incident.

Late-night television, naturally, including Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel had a lot to say about Will Smith's unexpected behavior at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Although Smith has issued a public apology, Rock is yet to address the situation.

Let's hope Colbert's valuable advice is followed in the upcoming year's award shows.

Edited by Somava Das