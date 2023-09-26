Steve Hackett - Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo 2024 tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Steve Hackett has announced a new tour, titled Genesis Greats, Lamb highlights and Solo 2024 tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 2, 2024 to October 23, 2024 in venues across mainland UK. The tour will be a celebration of the singer's works in the previous decades.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Portsmouth, Cardiff, Liverpool and London, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on September 25, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 29, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's offiical website or from My Ticket website.

Steve Hackett to bring Genesis hits to the UK with tour

With the newly announced tour, Steve Hackett will bring the greatest hits from his time in the British rock band Genesis, originally formed by Phil Collins and Tony Banks. These are likely to include performances from the band's more popular albums such as the Foxtrot, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway and more.

The full list of dates and venues for the Steve Hackett UK 2024 tour is below:

October 2, 2024 – Aylesbury Friars Waterside

October 3, 2024 – Portsmouth Guildhall

October 5, 2024 – Bristol Beacon

October 6, 2024 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

October 7, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall

October 9, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Philharmonic

October 10, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at St David's Hall

October 12, 2024 – Guildford, UK at G Live

October 13, 2024 – Stoke, UK at Victoria Hall

October 15, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican

October 16, 2024 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

October 18, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall

October 19, 2024 – Gateshead, UK at Glasshouse

October 20, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Bridgewater Hall

October 22, 2024 – Reading, UK at Hexagon

October 23, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

More about Steve Hackett and his music career

Steve Hackett was born on February 12, 1950, and he started playing music in his early teenage years, starting to learn the guitar at the age of 12. The guitarist started his career with the bands Canterbury Glass, Quiet World, as well as Heel Pier; and Sarabande.

The guitarist then joined Genesis, with whom he found his first major success in the form of the sixth studio album,A Trick of the Tail, which was recorded following Peter Gabriel's departure from the band in 1975.

The album was a major chart success, peaking on the French album chart, as well as at number 3 on the UK album chart. The album was certified platinum in Canada.

After his departure from the band, Steve Hackett continued working on his solo music career, receiving his first major solo success with his fourth studio album, Defector which was released in May 1980. The album peaked at number 9 on the UK album chart.

The singer continued his success with his fifth studio album, Cured, which was released in August 1981. The album peaked at number 15 on the UK album chart and at number 21 on the Norwegian album chart respectively.

The last major sucess Steve Hackett had in his solo career was with his 2019 studio album, At the Edge of Light, which was released on January 25, 2019. The album peaked at number 13 on the German album chart.