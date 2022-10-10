Steve Lacy tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Steve Lacy has added an additional date to his Australian tour. The trek, billed as the Give You The World tour, kicked off on October 2 in North America and will go on until November 11. Lacy will then head to Australia, where he has four headlining shows. Due to the high demand for Steve Lacy’s shows, the artist has now added a second show, which will take place in Sydney on Sunday, November 27.
The Gemini Rights singer is scheduled to play at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Tuesday, November 22, Brisbane’s Riverstage on Wednesday, November 23, and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Monday, November 28. Tickets for the Australian leg of Steve Lacy’s tour were available starting October 5 but were sold out within minutes. However, tickets to the newly announced Sydney show are on sale now. The general admission tickets are priced at $69.00.
Lacy will also perform at the Spilt Milk festival, scheduled from November 26 to December 4. Check out all the tour dates for Lacy’s shows below.
Steve Lacy’s 2022 ‘Give You The World’ Australian tour tickets and dates
Tickets for the upgraded shows are available via Frontier Touring’s website or via ticketek.com.au. New tickets to Brisbane’s upgraded Riverstage show are also available via the same websites.
November 22 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena
November 23 – Brisbane, Riverstage
November 26 – Canberra, Exhibition Park*
November 27 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (new show)
November 28 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
December 3 – Ballarat, Victoria Park*
December 4 – Gold Coast, Doug Jennings Park*
* – Spilt Milk festival
Steve Lacy’s 2022 'Give You The World’ US tour dates
Steve Lacy who is currently on his US tour dates will be performing at the following venues on the following dates:
- October 11 – Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts
- October 13 – Baltimore, MD at Baltimore Soundstage
- October 15 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore
- October 17 – New York, NY at Terminal 5
- October 19 – Richmond, VA at The National
- October 20 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground
- October 21 – Nashville, TN at Eastside Bowl
- October 23 – Atlanta, GA at Center Stage Theater
- October 24 – New Orleans, LA at Republic
- October 25 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live
- October 27 – Austin, TX at Emo’s
- October 28 – Dallas, TX at The Studio at the Factory
- October 30 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre
- October 31 – Las Vegas, NV at House Of Blues
- November 02 – San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park
- November 04 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater
- November 06 – Vancouver, BC at Vogue Theatre
- November 07 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo
- November 08 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
- November 10 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blue
- November 11 – Los Angeles, CA at The Greek Theatre
More about Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy is an American singer and record producer who gained recognition as the guitarist of the R&B group The Internet. Lacy released his debut EP in 2017 titled Steve Lacy’s Demo, followed by his debut album Apollo XXI in 2019. It received a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Earlier in July 2022, Lacy released his second studio album, Gemini Rights, which was released through L-M and RCA Records.
It was preceded by singles including Mercury, Bad Habit, and Sunshine, featuring Fousheé. The album features guest appearances from Lacy's The Internet bandmate and keyboardist Matt Martians. Gemini Rights peaked at the Top Alternative Albums chart, as well as the Top Rock Albums. It also debuted at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. Lacy’s song Bad Habit claimed No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart and became his first ever single to reach the chart.