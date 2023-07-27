Storm Reid x New Balance CT302 sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Storm Reid, the Euphoria star, has collaborated with New Balance for promotions on various occasions. The duo is back together again to launch a new version of New Balance CT302, inspired by the early 2000s vibe.

The young actor's latest collaboration with New Balance is a sneaker collection that is inspired by her Atlanta roots. On August 4, 2023 the Storm Reid x New Balance CT302 sneakers will make a debut at a retail price tag of $100.

In 2021, New Balance released a video of the actor posing in some of its most popular styles for the We Got Now campaign to celebrate her joining the New Balance family. Storm's love for New Balance sneakers is a family affair that she shares with her dad and brothers, as the family takes to Instagram to share its favorite sneaker finds time to time.

Storm Reid x New Balance CT302 sneakers feature a white and blue color palette

Storm Reid, who was recently nominated for an Emmy award for her performance on HBO's The Last of Us series, has been associated with New Balance since 2021 and has appeared in various advertisements for the sneaker label. The Euphoria actress is now introducing her own trademark sneaker by collaborating with the company.

The actress herself is a big sneakerhead and recently during an interview with Footwear News (FN), she stated that she's very excited and it was a whole new experience for her, to create her first shoe with New Balance.

"I’ve always loved sneakers. Actually, my ultimate dream was to design my own sneaker one day. But I had no idea this would happen so soon. I thought this would come later down the line. But I’m very grateful and excited about this opportunity," Storm Reid stated.

The uppers of this next New Balance sneaker are constructed of nylon underlays and suede overlays, with a rubber outsole and a special Storm Reid branded tongue label, sock liner, and lacing aglets.

The new New Balance CT302 sneakers also have a hidden "1720" text, which is a personal touch that refers to her belief that she wants fans to discover for themselves. The "N" emblem on the upper side, along with the tongue label, are both in her favorite shade of blue. The actress revealed that when she was designing the shoe, she took inspiration from Atlanta, Ga., her hometown, and trending fashion styles from the 2000s.

"I really wanted the shoe to represent me. I wanted it to serve as an ode to my hometown of Atlanta, my faith and just who I am as a person. You know, the main things that make up Storm. I think we did that successfully in the end," Storm Reid said.

According to Jordan Johnson, the Product Manager of New Balance, Storm is a highly creative person who was involved in many aspects of the making process, including storyline, color, materials, and graphics. Also, she responded positively to their ideas and suggestions. She knew what felt genuine to her, and she just wanted her audience to hear her tale through the product.

Storm Reid x New Balance CT302 sneaker is a very special launch for the actress as it is her first designed sneaker model. Keep an eye on the official website of New Balance to get a pair of the new CT302 sneaker.