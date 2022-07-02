Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2, Episode 8: Emotions run high with doomsday around the corner

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 has finally arrived after more than a month-long wait, and viewers are hooked.

After the events of the first seven episodes, the season draws to an explosive end with two film-length episodes. Released on July 1, 2022, Volume 2 of the fourth season has the gang preparing for a big battle against Vecna.

The final episodes had everything, from action to drama to horror. From CGI to gripping performances, the Stranger Things team has left no stone unturned in the second batch of episodes this season. Amid the effects-heavy action and thrilling plot momentum, the eighth episode did make space for some impressive emotional sequences that stood out.

Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 8: The three groups race against time as doomsday approaches

By now, it's pretty clear that Vecna is the most horrifying monster/villain to threaten the residents of Hawkins. To save their town and the world, the gang must kill him before it's too late.

Knowing that one more victim is all Vecna needs to achieve his plan to take over the world, there isn't enough time. For the first time, there is a real chance for fans to lose one or more of their favorite characters.

Anticipatory anxiety, coupled with nail-biting plot progression, gives the penultimate episode of the fourth season of Stranger Things an entrancing doomsday flavor. Will Steve, Max, Dustin and the others succeed in their plan to kill Vecna? Will Eleven reach Hawkins in time to save her friends? Tune in to the epic finale for all the answers.

Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 8: Moments of tenderness offer completeness to the plot

Over the course of four seasons, Stranger Things has amassed a sprawling cast, and the show's magnanimity lies in making every role significant.

The second volume of Season 4 offers everything viewers were looking for and more. However, it's the little moments and emotional detours on the show that make it all the more galvanizing and personal.

The sci-fi horror drama is known for its CGI monsters and settings, mind-bending twists and explosive action. However, the cast's acting chops are truly demonstrated in moments of tenderness.

Towards the end of Season 4, as the gang, divided into three groups, all plan to convene in Hawkins in the event of an approaching doomsday, vulnerabilities run amok. Most remarkable, though, was Noah Schnapps' Will. While consoling his best friend Mike as they venture to find Eleven, Will projects his own feelings.

"When you're different, sometimes you feel like a mistake," he said as his pep talk to Mike slowly made his own eyes watery. He told Mike that El would always need him because he made her "feel like she's better for being different and that gives her the courage to fight on."

While Mike may not have noticed, Will's brother Jonathan caught him dissolving into tears via the rearview mirror.

Stranger Things viewers can only sympathize with the gut-wrenching speech delivered by Will as he indirectly conveyed his unrequited feelings for Mike. However, his wasn't the only broken heart.

Robin, too, experienced heartbreak upon seeing her love interest at Warzone with a guy. Meanwhile, Steve and Nancy continued to move in circles around each other.

Another poignant exchange of emotions was between Lucas and Max. As per their plan, Max was to sacrifice herself to lure Vecna into his physical form so that he could be killed. Their drive to Warzone was marked by a sense of impending doom, and the exes shared a sweet yet poignant moment in the back of the van.

When it comes to emotions, apparently Papa Brenner also had some to spare, albeit twisted and infuriating. Eleven had an emotional confrontation with her papa as she realized she was not the monster she believed herself to be. All the tragedies and dangers so far have been the result of Brenner's desperation to find Henry.

Before he died, towards the end of the eighth episode of Stranger Things Season 4, he tried to convince Eleven that everything he did was to protect her and that she was his family.

Dr. Brenner might have conducted inhumane experiments on his "children," but he really loved them for whatever it was worth.

Among his favorites were obviously One and Eleven, the most powerful of the lot. Like most fathers, it seems he, too, had a bias towards the prodigious ones. However, his emotions did little to move the viewers or Eleven, as his twisted antics earned little sympathy for him.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far