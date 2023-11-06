Suchwita with Jungkook II: 5 unforgettable moments that fans can't stop talking about

On Saturday, November 4, BTS' Jungkook made his second special appearance on Suchwita, SUGA's drinking show, following the release of his first solo album, GOLDEN. The idol previously appeared on the show to promote his solo debut, SEVEN (feat. Latto), and fans eagerly awaited his second appearance on the hit talk show.

Given that Jungkook is the youngest member of the group, over the years since BTS' debut, fans have noticed that SUGA has developed a soft spot for the idol. They believed this was evident during their recent interaction in the Suchwita episode. Several moments from the episode featuring the duo have now become the talk of the town.

Jungkook mocking SUGA and more moments from Suchwita that fans absolutely loved

1) Jungkook mocking SUGA's tantrum from his documentary

During the Suchwita episode, the duo spoke about Jungkook's upcoming solo documentary and discussed the various difficulties that came with shooting the same as compared to a group documentary.

They then started talking about SUGA's previously released documentary, SUGA: Road To D-Day, and the iconic moments from the same. Jungkook immediately felt the need to enact a scene from the documentary that featured the idol throwing a mini-tantrum. He was seen swearing and punching the cushions while composing a song and fans thought the moment was adorable.

2) SUGA showering Jungkook with praise for his solo album and vocal skills

Throughout the Suchwita episode, SUGA used every opportunity he got to shower praise on Jungkook. He started off by complimenting the idol's impeccable vocal skills and said that he always sounds like he's on autotune. Additionally, when they discussed his album, GOLDEN, SUGA said that he looked like an Asian pop star not just in the teaser images but also in the tracks of the album.

"As soon as I saw you on that cover, I thought, 'He's a true pop star.' We finally have an Asian pop star," he said.

Even when they were listening to the album's title track, Standing Next To You, he complimented the idol and spoke about how well the pop genre suits him.

"I think the only person in Korea who can pull off pop this well is you," he said.

3) Jungkook revealing SUGA's sweet message for his birthday

Given that the filming of the Suchwita episode took place only a few days after Jungkook's birthday, SUGA made sure to wish the idol and presented him with a special cake and a pair of shoes as a gift from the show's sponsor, LeMouton. Following the mini-celebration, Jungkook brought up the fact that he was most moved by SUGA's heartwarming message on his birthday.

SUGA also sent a text on BTS' group chat on the idol's birthday as he said:

"Jungkook, I hope you have the happiest day."

The exchange went viral online and left fans emotional.

4) Jungkook talking about the real reason behind his appearance at SUGA's concert

During the Suchwita episode, the two also spoke about the Jungkook's special appearance at SUGA's Agust D Tour, where they performed Burn It together. However, SUGA revealed that Jungkook had turned down his offer to perform on the idol's tour several times because he wasn't confident about himself. However, when he agreed to do it, it was not for himself but to make SUGA feel better.

"Also, the real reason I went to your concert was because you said you missed us (BTS members). Even if you don't do anything, if the members are with you..., I just wanted you to feel that again, because that's how I felt. The member I respect the most these days is Yoongi," he said.

5) SUGA preparing a cake with Hanwoo Beef for his birthday and solo album release

As the Suchwita episode began, SUGA immediately took the opportunity to congratulate Jungkook on the recent release of his first solo album, GOLDEN. However, unlike the classic cakes used for celebrations, the idol took into consideration the maknae's love for Hanwoo beef and made a cake out of the same. This was to celebrate his album and his birthday, which just passed.

As fans continue to enjoy the chaotic yet heartwarming interaction between SUGA and Jungkoook on the Suchwita episode, they eagerly await more episodes featuring the duo.