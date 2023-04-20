SUGA shoe collection: 5 most expensive shoes owned by BTS star

From classic kicks to bold statement pieces, SUGA's shoe collection is a true reflection of his unique style and personality. BTS SUGA, also known as Min Yoon-gi, is not only a talented musician and rapper but also quite fashionable when it comes to his shoe collection. With a keen eye for style, SUGA has curated a shoe collection that is both impressive and enviable.

From sleek sneakers to trendy boots, his collection is a testament to his eclectic taste and unique fashion sense. So get ready to lace up and step into the world of fashion-forward footwear, courtesy of one of the biggest names in K-pop.

From Dior to Air Jordan, SUGA shoe collection has it all

1) Dior B23 high-top sneakers

Dior B23 high-top sneaker (Image via Dior)

The Dior B23 high-top sneakers feature the Dior Oblique motif and transparent paneling. They are available in colors such as white, black, and blue. The sneakers are made of canvas material. They are designed to pair well with any casual outfit. The pair are currently available on the official website of the brand.

Price: $1,200

2) Flower technical canvas B23 high-top sneakers

Flower technical canvas B23 high-top sneakers (Image via Dior)

A pair of ideal sneakers from the spring and summer SUGA shoe collection Flower Technical Canvas B23 high-top sneakers are a type of luxury footwear. These sneakers feature a combination of technical canvas and calfskin leather materials in their construction, along with a distinct flower print design on the upper. The technical canvas material used in the shoe's construction is water-repellent and durable, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Price: $1,050

3) Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High OG

One of the iconic sneakers from the rapper's sneaker collection is Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High OG. The shoe features a mix of earth tones, including brown, black, white, and green, with a distressed leather upper and a backward Swoosh logo. Additionally, it has a distinctive Cactus Jack logo on the heel and a hidden stash pocket on the ankle collar. The pair are available via various sneaker outlets.

Price: $1389

4) Balenciaga Triple S Clear Sole

Balenciaga Triple S Clear Sole sneakers feature a clear sole and a leather mesh upper. They have an embroidered logo and Triple S rubber branding on the tongue. The lacing system features 12 fabric eyelets and two lace loops, including one functional. They are available in different colors, such as white and black.

Price: $1,150

5) Balenciaga Track Sneakers

The Balenciaga Track sneakers feature a combination of synthetic, leather, and mesh construction with overlapping protective elements. The design includes orange mesh, white leather, and gray suede. The sneakers have an extended tread and are available in different colors.

Balenciaga Track sneakers are known for their comfort, with the Balenciaga Speed, Balenciaga Track 2.0, and Balenciaga Runners being the most comfortable Balenciaga silhouettes.

Price: $1,050

SUGA is known for his love of sneakers and has a large and diverse shoe collection. He has been seen sporting a variety of brands, including Dior, Nike, Adidas, Vans, and Balenciaga. The collection features a range of styles, from classic and casual to bold and colorful designs.

SUGA's shoe collection is a reflection of his personal style and love for fashion. His unique taste and bold choices have made him a fashion icon in the K-pop industry, inspiring fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

