Summer House MV season 1 episode 2: Release date, air time, and plot

Summer House MV (Martha’s Vineyard) is set to return with another episode on Sunday, May 14, at 9 pm ET. In the upcoming segment, the male cast members are seen lounging and conversing about women. Here, Nick opens up about sending a lot of flirty messages on Instagram.

The synopsis of Summer House MV season 1 episode 2 reads:

"As the housemates begin to enjoy their Vineyard vacation, two newbies arrive; Amir starts making moves on Jordan; Bria and Mariah argue over a laundry mishap; a surprise left for Nick causes a night of tension."

Nick Arrington opens up about sending flirty DMs in the upcoming episode of Summer House MV

The show saw some heated moments in the season premiere of the new Summer House spin-off. However, it looks like some cast members needed some space to chill out.

In the upcoming episode, the male cast members are seen lounging outside and discussing basketball and women. Nick Arrington, Alex Tyree, and Silas Cooper are all seen here. Silas asks if either of them plays basketball, to which Nick replies that he’s “trash” at the sport and only got picked to play because he’s “Black and tall.”

One cast member states that they think Shanice played basketball in college, adding that she looks “pretty athletic.” Nick notes that it’s one of the things he mentions while sending messages to women on Instagram. He said:

"Looks like you’re athletic. That’s dope. Clap emoji.”

He even adds in a confessional that “It’s just a message.” The Summer House MV cast member initially admits to the messages being “a little flirty” and says the messages are “really, really flirty” or “they could have been.” He rhetorically asks how else a person is going to know someone.

Alex comments that the cast members should keep in mind that the female cast members of the show are not the only women in the vineyard. He says that “Martha definitely appreciated the butter,” but his statement leaves the other two confused about what he means. He adds:

"You know butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, that’s the type of woman I want want, the one that appreciates the butter."

In another promo uploaded to Bravo, Bria and Mariah get into an argument about Milo, the former’s emotional support animal. The Summer House MV cast member isn’t happy to find Milo’s things with her clothes in the washer and confronts her about it.

Bria and Mariah get into an argument over Milo's things in the upcoming episode of Summer House MV (Image via Instagram/@Bravo)

Bria explains that she put Milo’s things in with the pool towels, which should be fine, but Mariah tells her that “she doesn’t care”. The former tells her that it’s her “personal problem,” to which Mariah says her that it’s Bria’s “personal problem” and not hers. In a confessional, Jordan Emanuel expresses her disbelief about the fight since it seems like too small of a matter to fight over. She wonders if the “b*tches are for real.”

Mariah further explains to her that they’ve already had a conversation about the same but Bria is not ready to listen. Things start getting heated when Mariah roughly hands her the towels and cusses her. The promo clip ends with Bria telling her to “watch” her tone as other cast members interject.

Tune in on Sunday, May 14, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Summer House MV on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes