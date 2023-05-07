Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast- Meet the 12 friends from the Bravo spinoff

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is another spin-off show of the popular Summer House franchise. The show will feature 12 African-American friends living together on the popular Martha's Vineyard, which is a well-known vacation spot for many members of the community.

As seen in the trailer, the cast members, who are very successful in their respective fields, will spend one summer together while partying, reconnecting to their roots, and playing beach games. Some members might leave the house early after an explosive fight.

The official press release for Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Bravo's press release reads:

"Summer House: Martha's Vineyard follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs."

It continues:

"In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, the friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles."

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Meet the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 1 cast members

Alex Tyree

Alex is a music curator, an artist, and a creative director. He credits his success to meditation and journaling. Tyree is one of Nick’s fraternity brothers, and he is now looking for a romantic partner with whom he can develop a “deep connection.”

Amir Lancaster

Amir Lancaster from Texas is a real estate tycoon looking forward to learning more about his black culture. He was raised in a Lebanese family as a mixed-race child and now wants to connect with his African-American heritage. He is very close to his mother and wants a partner worth bringing home to her.

Bria Fleming

Bria is a fashion entrepreneur who works hard to maintain a lifestyle filled with finer things. She met her new boyfriend at the Cannes Film Festival and moved to Germany from New York recently. Fleming will enjoy her vacation with her best friend, Shanice.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Born in the Midwest, Jasmine is a screenwriter from Atlanta and is known for her quirky humor. She recently married Silas, whom she met on Hinge, and the two are inviting their friends to Martha's Vineyard, where he asked Jasmine to be his girlfriend. She used to work for Playboy Club with Jordan, Shanice, and Bria and lived in a car for six months after moving to New York. She shared her first apartment with Jason.

Jason Lyke

Jason Lyke is the life of every party and serves celebrity clients as a senior flight attendant. He is also an entrepreneur with a “vigorous work ethic” and lived with Jasmine when she met her husband. He acts as the counselor of the group but often “finds himself at the center of the drama.”

Jordan Emanuel

Jordan is a jack of all trades, as she runs a non-profit organization, hosts a podcast, has her own swimline, and DJs at various gigs. She loves to try something new. She met Jasmine when they worked as Playboy Club bunnies. According to her Bravo bio, Emanuel is a “witty, independent woman who loves curating a vibe with music, fashion and food.”

Mariah Torres

Mariah Torres is an actress known for her role in the hit series Pit Bulls and Parolees. She met Jasmine in college and is very close to several members of the group. Torres will get into a heated argument in the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard show.

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington

Nicholas is a popular sports brand manager known for his fashion style. He often helps grooms get ready for their big day and has high standards when it comes to dating. He wants a wife who is “in shape and have a skincare routine that matches his own.” He will compete with Amir for the affection of one cast member.

Preston Mitchum

Preston is an attorney, an activist, a cable news show contributor, and an adjunct professor. His works have been published across many media outlets, giving legal and political advice to others. Silas is Preston’s fraternity brother and will not be accompanied by his partner of two years, Donald, on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

Shanice Henderson

Shanice is the “quintessential party girl” who always knows the hottest spots in town. She has very high standards when it comes to dating and is healing from her past relationship. She is ready to meet her future husband.

Silas Cooper

Silas works in finance and is also an officer in the Army Reserve. He attended Ivy League schools and is a member of prestigious fraternities. He has been a regular guest on Martha's Vineyard for the past seven years and is ready to enjoy a vacation with his super successful friends.

Summer Marie Thomas

Summer is from a Jamaican family but was raised in Pasadena. She is a screenwriter and a production coordinator for a company in Los Angeles. Thomas met Jasmine in 2019, and the two have been friends since then.

Other than that, a dog named Milos will also live with the cast “rent free.”

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard will air on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

