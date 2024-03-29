Summer House season 8 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

The Bravo reality TV series, Summer House follows a group of friends who spend their holidays away from their busy city life in a secluded mansion. Each episode gives viewers insights into the relationship issues and drama the castmates face.

The cast for season 8 of Summer House includes Kyle Cook, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod. They are joined by new cast members Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

Summer House season 8 premiered exclusively on Bravo TV on February 22, 2024, and has released six episodes since then. The new season has fans hooked due to its exciting plotline, shocking revelations, and surprising twists. Summer House season 8 episode 6 titled Start Your Engines was released on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The episode synopsis hinted at Carl's story as it dove further into Paige and Craig's long-distance relationship and how the couple navigated their issues.

"Carl comes to the house a day late, hoping to avoid the Friday night curse; Paige toes the line between wanting her independence and taking a leap with Craig; Ciara is forced to look back at her past and confides in Craig," the synopsis read.

What happened in Summer House season 8 episode 6?

Summer House season 8 episode 6 focused on Paige DeSorbo's confession about his relationship with her long-term boyfriend Craig Conover. The two have been dating since 2021. Since they live in different cities, Paige and Craig have been navigating a long-distance relationship.

In a confessional, Paige spoke about the main hurdle she and Craig face as a famous couple. She said that dating on camera can blur reality and that it was "easy to fall into a trap" of thinking of themselves as the perfect couple.

"It's very like, 'Everyone loves you;' 'Oh my god, this is so romantic;' 'This is the coolest thing,' I'd rather have something real and tangible," Paige added.

Referring to her cast mates, Lindsay Hubbard, and Carl Radke, Paige said the former rushed into getting engaged before calling off their wedding. According to her, Lindsay and Carl were caught up in "the limelight of everyone loving them" and couldn't build a strong foundation for their relationship.

In episode 5, Craig Conover told his friend Kyle Cooke that there might be a chance he would have to break up with Paige in the future due to the distance. The season shows that theSummer House couple is trying their best to stay together.

On Start Your Engines, when Kyle called out Jesse Solomon for trying to flirt with Paige, in front of Craig but Paige shared she "wasn't mad." She said that she wanted Craig to know "that other people hit" on her. However, Amanda was upset with Kyle's remarks as she thought that the situation could have escalated and offended Craig.

"It could've so easily gone South fast and really upset Craig and made the rest of the weekend really awkward for Jesse, Paige, and Craig," Amanda explained.

The Summer House couple Lindsay and Carl have been surrounded by doubts about getting married in November. During a conversation with Paige, Lindsay shared she had been ignoring minor red flags but they were not that big of a deal to not make her want to marry.

In a heartfelt moment with Kyle, Lindsay realized she and Carl had been ignoring their resurfacing relationship problems. Kyle advised them both to "work through some of this stuff."

Stream Summer House season 8 on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.