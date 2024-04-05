Summer House season 8 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

A new episode of Summer House season 8 was released on Bravo on Thursday, April 4. Titled Loverboy to Flower Boy, episode 7 majorly focused on the ‘Flower Boy’ drama between Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke, two of the show’s principal cast members.

Viewers know Carl was the officiant and co-best man at Kyle’s wedding with Amanda Batula in 2021. When it was the former’s turn, Kyle was disappointed to learn he was merely offered to be the flower boy at his wedding. Another talking point was Amanda sharing her plans to move out of New York City, which her husband Kyle seemed reluctant about.

Amid the rising drama and change in group dynamics, the brand new Summer House couple, Ciara Miller and West Wilson, were shown to grow closer.

What happened on Summer House season 8 episode 7?

Amanda Batula opens up on buying a new house

At the Italian dinner night, Amanda filled in the group on her plans to purchase a house in New Jersey, which she dubbed an “investment property.” The reality star noted the future house would serve as a mode of escape whenever she needed a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City.

“Sometimes I just need to remove myself from New York. So having somewhere I could go for a week or two or a month at a time and it not be at my parents’ [house],” she said.

Though Amanda seemed excited about the idea of moving to the suburbs, her husband Kyle did not seem ready to leave the city. Amanda expressed she needed a change of scenery and complained that the couple’s current house doesn’t have an outdoor space. Meanwhile, Kyle insisted he loves their New York City apartment.

When asked if he was willing to compromise for his wife’s happiness, Kyle assured the group, “We’re trying to think through it.” Viewers also saw Kyle and Amanda touring a house listed for $1.4 million, which the latter fell in love with, however, Kyle voiced his doubts about moving to New Jersey.

Kyle admitted in a confessional that change can be “exciting” at times but the idea of moving to the suburbs didn’t sit right with him

“I think moving provides short-term relief from our current situation, which is a little bit of a broken record. But when we’re cut off from New York, then some of the current challenges in our relationship will rear its head. We’re not a highly functioning, well-oiled machine right now," Kyle said.

Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke’s ‘Flower Boy’ drama

At the racing party, Carl asked Kyle to be a flower boy in his upcoming wedding with Lindsay Hubbard. It is important to note that Carl and Lindsay called off their wedding after Summer House season 8’s filming was wrapped and have now parted ways.

Kyle was taken aback by Carl’s offer and he quickly reconfirmed, “But I’m not a groomsman?”. Carl revealed in a confessional it was Lindsay who did not want Kyle to be the best man owing to some comments he made about their relationship.

Carl noted,

“I want Kyle there, but I also have to play ball with my wife."

Kyle felt led down by his friend and told the cameras he wouldn’t back out from supporting Carl:

“Does this feel like a bit of a demotion coming from best man and officiant at my wedding? Yeah. But like, at the end of the day, he needs my support. I’m not going to question anything. I’ll be the best damn flower boy he’s ever seen.”

Paige DeSorbo comments on Carl and Lindsay’s relationship

At one point, Paige DeSorbo offered her takeaway from Carl and Lindsay’s relationship claiming the “two don’t really like each other.”

“I think Lindsay deep down knows she shouldn’t marry [Carl], but I think she wants this fairy tale,” Paige noted.

She also had strong opinions against Carl for not making Kyle his best man. Paige DeSorbo branded the decision “insane”, advising Carl to “punch out” of his relationship with Lindsay. The Summer House star added:

“Carl officiated his wedding, and they’re making him a flower girl? I wouldn’t even go if you said that to me. I would slap you in the face and say, ‘Have a nice wedding.’”

Jesse Solomon asks a heated question to Ciara Miller

Summer House’s new couple West and Ciara were shown to be taking things slow in their relationship. But at the rooftop drinking session, Jesse Solomon decided to put Ciara on the spot by quizzing her about the intimacy level with West.

Ciara laughingly called out Jesse for “announcing” her business in front of everyone. Meanwhile, West told the cameras:

“I don’t know if brocode is real but with Jesse Solomon, it’s not.”

Summer House season 8 will air episode 8 on Thursday, April 11, exclusively on Bravo.