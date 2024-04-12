Summer House season 8 midseason trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Season 8 of the Bravo show Summer House has garnered a lot of attention since it premiered on February 24. Now, after eight episodes, Bravo's official YouTube channel launched a mid-season trailer that signals the plot thickening and twists as the season proceeds toward its finale.

Apart from the usual unhinged Summer House fun, the trailer focuses on two couples who have been integral to the show's storyline. The past episodes showed growing tensions between Lindsay and Carl, so the mid-season trailer showing their relationship tanking comes with less shock. But they're not the only couple having a rough time. Kyle and Amanda also seem to be dealing with the pressure of wanting to have a family.

Three major things the Summer House season 8 mid-season trailer indicates

1) Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's failing relationship

In the trailer, Lindsay is seen crying as she says she tried to be a good partner to Carl. He cuts her off, asking her to stop making it about herself. He then says, "You're the victim always." She says,

"You're asking me to be somebody I'm not."

But even after all their downfalls, it seems like they are headed to the altar because Lindsay appears to be trying on a white dress in the trailer as she exclaims, "I'm a bride!". But that seemingly isn't the end of the story because there is a sit-down clip of Kyle and Carl, where the former asks him if he really wants to marry Lindsay.

In the past, there was barely any episode without a dispute between Lindsay and Carl. Be it Carl's disapproval of Lindsay's drinking or Lindsay revealing her less physical intimacy with Carl, the couple has had several altercations, which have made Kyle question their relationship many times. Now, it's for the fans to see if they withstand their differences or wither away in different directions.

2) Tensions brewing between Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula

Talks between Kyle and Amanda on the Summer House trailer start off on a calmer note, on a picturesque boat journey. This is where Amanda says,

"I've been supporting you and your business for five years, it's time that I find something that gives me drive".

Kyle maintains that he also needs help in his business, which could be why he disagreed with Amanda finding other things to do. After this clip, things get worse as Kyle storms off the Summer House, banging shut the door behind him while muttering, "You guys have no f*cking idea what you're talking about," after Paige tells him that he was being selfish.

Kyle gets enraged in a clip after this one, where he is seen throwing a shoe at the house, yelling,

"You're making me sound like I work for f*cking fun."

In the previous episodes of Summer House, Kyle and Amanda worked out Kyle's negligible work-life balance. Since they plan on starting a family, Amanda has repeatedly stressed the importance of Kyle's active presence for his family, which has been the major reason for their rift.

3) Paige De Sorbo comes off as the savior to many

The mid-season trailer captures many moments that shine a light on Paige. She is first seen having fun with Lindsay as they take a girl's trip to a lie detector test room. They are seen giggling and in their element as Linsay tells her, "I thought we were just becoming friends again." Paige counters this and jokingly says,

"I'm actually hooking you up to a lie detector."

Paige is then seen threatening West Wilson, saying she will "kill" him if he hurt her friend, Ciara. She is then featured in the clip where Kyle storms off from the house before she calls him selfish.

New episodes of Summer House season 8 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.