Sun-woo finally decides the trajectory of his one-sided love in Soundtrack #1 episode 3

In last week’s episode of Soundtrack #1, Eun-soo, played by Han So-hee, discovered that she is Sun-woo’s secret crush. The latest episode starts with her choosing not to confront her friend about the photographs on his laptop and instead questions him about his unrequited love. But Sun-woo, portrayed by Park Hyung-sik, is not happy with her sudden queries and shuts her down.

Eun-soo is conflicted about her feelings for Sun-woo in

Soundtrack #1

The next day, Eun-soo goes through her school diary, remembering how she wrote lyrics about her friendship with Sun-woo. Meanwhile, Donghyeon tells a shocked Sun-woo that renowned photographer Benzema Lauren wants to collaborate on a project with him that will take over a year for which he will have to leave South Korea.

Even though it’s a golden opportunity, Sun-woo is conflicted to say yes as he plans on confessing his feelings to Eun-woo in Soundtrack #1.

Eun-soo gets good news as well— Mr. Kang approves her lyrics and tells her that she will be meeting the famed singer, Jay Jun, played by Seo In-guk, the next day. From there, she goes straight to the restaurant she frequents with Sun-woo and asks the owners, whom she is friends with, about turning into lovers from friends.

She is still doubtful about jeopardizing her friendship just to see whether they can do well in a relationship.

When she reaches home, Sun-woo apologizes to her for his rudeness earlier and answers the questions she asked before. He confesses that he first realized his love for “Jennifer," the fake name he gave her, eight years ago and confirms that he will be telling her about his feelings soon.

A flustered Eun-soo does her best to avoid Sun-woo after this and shoots down his plans to confess the next day by telling him that she will be out till late that night. During her dinner with Mr. Kang, Jay Jun, and his subordinates, she learns that the composer has immensely praised her skills even though he never openly lauded her.

After Jay Jun and his team leave, Mr Kang offers to dine with her and have wine, something that gives her headaches but she can’t say no.

Sun-woo’s feelings take another hit in Soundtrack #1

During dinner, Mr. Kang confesses that he likes Eun-soo, who is too surprised to say anything. Just then Sun-woo, who has been worried about her, chances upon the two and breaks up their meeting. When Eun-soo excuses herself to make a call, Mr Kang tells Sun-woo that he told his friend that he likes her.

Dejected by the revelation, he notes that Eun-soo was willingly drinking wine and jumps to the conclusion that she also likes Mr. Kang back. He leaves the two alone and doesn’t return to Eun-soo’s home that night. The next day, a still confused Eun-soo tries to indirectly stress that she is his friend as she is expecting him to confess his feelings.

But after leaving Eun-soo and Mr. Kang last night, he decided that if that’s what fate has in store for him, he will support his friend as all he really wants is for her to be happy. Instead of confessing to Eun-soo, he announces that Benzema Lauren wants to work with him and he is leaving the next day. A shocked Eun-soo controls her emotions and proceeds to congratulate him.

The Soundtrack #1 episode ends with Sun-woo leaving the next day after cautioning Eun-soo to take care of herself and work hard on the lyrics of her song. She happily bids him farewell with the promise to meet again after he returns, but as soon as he leaves, she breaks down and remembers the time when he left for the military eight years ago.

She finally realizes that she does indeed love him, as she muses that she will write better lyrics as now, she too knows what unrequited love feels like.

What is the future of their ill-fated love? Perhaps Soundtrack #1 episode 4 will offer some insight.

