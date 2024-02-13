Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3: Release date, what to expect, and more

Sunderland 'Til I Die, a sports documentary that revolves around the events exploring the English football club Sunderland A.F.C., is back after its first season, which premiered on December 14, 2018. The upcoming Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3 will release on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, on Netflix, and its synopsis reads as follows:

"With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship."

The first two Sunderland's 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons documented events surrounding the EFL Championship after they were downgraded from the Premiere League. Following the clashes with Stewart Donald, the final installment will focus on the 2021-2022 season and the team's performances.

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3 is set to release on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Where to watch and more

The critically acclaimed Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix. For American citizens, the monthly fee after a membership costs $15.49, and the version with ads costs $6.99 per month.

Netflix offers premium, basic, and standard plans to its users with a dynamic subscription fee. For 4K Ultra HD resolution, the fee is $22.99 a month. In the UK, however, the monthly standard and premium subscription fees are for £10.99 and £17.99, respectively.

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 1 and 2 are also available to watch on Netflix.

What to expect

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 3 is expected to hook football fans with emotional heartfelt moments, behind the scenes, and a raw portrayal of the game.

The upcoming Netflix series promises viewers a comprehensive and detailed look at Sunderland A.F.C. With the team coach and players' dedication, they face multiple challenges to return for the championship.

The new season will focus more on League One play-off triumph over Wycombe Wanderers in 2022, due to which, Sunderland A.F.C returned to the championship.

On The Roar Podcast by Sunderland Echo, March 23, 2020 episode, Leo Pearlman, one of the members on the production team of Sunderland 'Til I Die, explained:

“This time we are purely focussing on the play-off win from last season. “There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play-off win against Wycombe at Wembley. We are ending Sunderland Til I Die on a high.”

On February 9, 2024, Ben Turner also appeared on the same podcast. He revealed some details about the upcoming season.

“We had the chance just to show how magical it can be. Wembley was so special. I was there with my brother and I remember being overcome with emotion. It felt like we had to give that to people. We had to put Sunderland back out there. It was phenomenal."

Explaining the success behind the documentary series, Ben continued by stating how the football community resonates with the show as an audience:

"As Sunderland fans, we’ve learned to enjoy football beyond success on the pitch. We’ve always been keen on what the resonance of a story is going to be, and obviously Sunderland was so dear to our hearts that it was clear it was about community."

More about the upcoming documentary

Season 3 of Sunderland is a three-part series. The description and title of the episodes on Netflix are stated as follows:

EPISODE EPISODE TITLE EPISODE DESCRIPTION EPISODE DURATION Episode 1 Something To Throw Your Hope Into Sunderland languishes in League One after their final loss in the play-offs as the goalposts for promotion to the EFL Championship keep shifting. 42 minutes Episode 2 Heck Of A League To Get Out Of After finishing fifth in League One, the club manages to qualify for the play-offs. The next hurdle is a fierce semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday. 44 minutes Episode 3 Til The Very End Fans and players reflect on the club's glory days. With the final against Wycombe looming, it's time for Sunderland to find out what it's made of. 43 minutes

Don't forget to stream Sunderland 'Til I Die on Netflix on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

