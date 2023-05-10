Survivor season 44 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

Survivor season 44 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, some castaways are at odds as one cast member feels betrayed by her tribe.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Castaways must keep their heads above water in the immunity challenge to be guaranteed a spot in the final six; there is a mad dash before tribal council as castaways must decide who to target."

Tune in on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Survivor on CBS.

Carolyn is upset with Yam Yam in the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44

In the upcoming episode, tribe Va Va, which came into existence as Ratu, Soka, and Tika merged with one another, will be seen at odds as Carolyn feels betrayed by her tribe members Yam Yam and Carson.

The previous episode saw Frannie leave the CBS show as she was voted out, but due to Carolyn’s closeness with the former castaway, she was left out of the decision.

The aftermath of the elimination will play out in the upcoming episode, as a promo shows Carolyn upset with Yam Yam, telling him that she would never do that to him. The Survivor season 44 contestant tries to tell her that she shouldn’t take it so personally as it wasn’t about her, but Carolyn refuses to listen and says that it had everything to do with her.

She told Carson and Yam Yam that she could not believe what they did, especially after knowing how paranoid she was the entire day. She further told the Survivor season 44 cast members that it’s all “bullsh*t”.

In a confessional, Yam Yam said:

"We get back to camp, and I say Carolyn, I need to talk to you, Carolyn, I need to talk to you. Carolyn, we need to sit down and talk about tribal council."

Yam Yam adds that he wanted to talk to the Survivor season 44 castaway because the two people that she trusts the most in the game left her out of the strategy due to her closeness with the target. He added that she was such a “juicy target” and that it was impossible for him to not vote her out and that he couldn’t resist.

He continued in his confessional that he knew leaving Carolyn out of the vote was going to be bad and admitted to his plan backfiring.

In another promo uploaded to social media, Carson seems defeated and states that while he’s worked so hard to get this far, “it’s all crumbling down.” While Heidi feels she and Lauren have all the power, Danny seems to be the one strategizing with his fellow castaways and tells them that he thinks it’s “either Carson or Yam Yam.”

He added in a confessional:

"I didn’t come here to take part, I came here to take over."

Frannie went home in the previous episode

In the previous episode of Survivor season 44, Frannie owned the reward challenge and, as a result, chose Carolyn, Lauren, and Heidi to be the recipients along with her to get letters from their loved ones. During the elimination challenge, while Danny was initially in the lead, Carson won the first prize.

During the tribal council, nobody used an idol or an advantage, and Frannie received four votes, which sent her packing.

