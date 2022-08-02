Sweet Life Los Angeles Season 2: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Issa Rae's Sweet Life Los Angeles season 2 follows a close-knitted group of African-American friends in their 20s as they work towards achieving their shared and individual goals.

The show will explore themes of loyalty, legacy, and love. It will showcase what life for a young, ambitious African-American individual is like.

This unscripted coming-of-age show was inspired by Frank Ocean's song Sweet Life and also draws inspiration from the BET reality show, Baldwin.

But like any other clique, the cast of Sweet Life Los Angeles is not free of drama, and by watching the trailer itself, viewers can sense that this season’s air feels tense. Will the drama be the reason this group falls apart or will they collectively get what they set out to achieve?

Returning to the show this season are Tylynn Burns, Briana Jones, P'Jae Compton, Amanda Scott, Jerrold Smith II, and Cheryl Des Vignes. Joining their aspirational and tight clique are Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Jaylenn Hart.

Jaylenn Hart was also a part of season 1 as a supporting member.

How to keep up with the cast of Sweet Life Los Angeles season 2 on Instagram

The second installment of Sweet Life Los Angeles is set to return to HBO Max, and with it, some fan favorites from season 1.

Tylynn Burns (@tytytooofly)

Returning to the show is 27-year-old Tylynn Burns, the founder of House Party Creative, an event management company. By being on the show, she wants to give back to her family, especially her father, who has been in prison since she was 4 months old.

Briana Jones (@bririderdie)

The 26-year-old health care professional is originally from Kalamazoo, Michigan. She moved to Los Angeles to experience something bigger. She is also the founder of Buttrd by Bri, an organic skincare line.

Cheryl Des Vignes (@cherlytempless)

The Sweet Life Los Angeles star is a 26-year-old fashion designer and artist. She has her own line of handmade sustainable clothing called Des Vignes Cothing. She recently got engaged to Jerrold Smith II, another star on the show.

Jerrold Smith II (@jerroldhtims)

Jerrold Smith II is a 25 year old marketing specialist. He is also the host of the Basketball Adjacent Podcast. He recently proposed to his girlfriend of 10 years, Cheryl Des Vignes.

Amanda Scott (@amandasaidso_)

Born in 1996, this Sweet Life Los Angeles star is 26 years old. She is originally from Inglewood, a city in southwestern Los Angeles County. She is the co-founder of The Kollection, a luxury health and beauty brand.

P'Jae Compton (@pjae.c)

This 30-year-old singer is from Los Angeles itself. He is a businessman and an entrepreneur. His hopes for the show are that it inspires black men to communicate and be open with their emotions.

Rebecca Magett (@ohemg_becky)

The Sweet Life Los Angeles star appeared on season 1 in a supporting role, however in season 2, viewers will see a lot more of her. She is the founder of Good For You, a brand that provides health and wellness products.

Rob Lee (@itsgorob)

Rob Lee is a comedian and a graduate of Howard University. He previously appeared on Sweet Life in a minor role, and Tylynn Burns often referred to him as Amanda's long-term boyfriend.

Jaylenn Hart (@jay_hart)

Jaylenn Hart is an entrepreneur and has a brand named Hart&Bulls that deals in champion English Bulldogs.

