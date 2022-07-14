SYTYCD Season 17 Episode 8 eliminations: Fans are upset with judges for sending Anna and Waverly home

The Emmy-Award Winning SYTYCD Season 17 aired its eighth episode on July 13. Much to fans' dislike and surprise, two dancers, Waverly and Anna, were eliminated from the show.

In the latest episode of SYTYCD, titled Turn Back Time, fans were taken back in time to the 50s, 70s, 80s and the 90s by the contestants' stunning performances. The dancers performed duets and also gave solo performances before the elimination began.

The contest, which began with eight dancers this week, will only have the Top 6 dancers moving to the next round after the elimination of Wavery and Anna.

Fan’s reaction after Waverly and Anna SYTYCD's elimination

The episode left fans disappointed after dancers Waverly and Anna were eliminated from the show, ending their dreams of winning the title of SYTYCD. Many took to Twitter to express their opinions about the elimination.

Some said that it was a "shame" that the two talented dancers were eliminated from the competition, while others simply said they were "sad" about it.

ColletteKC @collette_kc That was definitely the right bottom 4. But I would have saved Anna & Waverly. Beau is fine but compared to the rest of the guys, eh. #sytycd That was definitely the right bottom 4. But I would have saved Anna & Waverly. Beau is fine but compared to the rest of the guys, eh. #sytycd

Corinne M @cmcsed9 Anna and Waverly were better than Beau and Raelyn and Anna was the best of the 4 of them tonight. A shame. #SYTYCD Anna and Waverly were better than Beau and Raelyn and Anna was the best of the 4 of them tonight. A shame. #SYTYCD

While some fans addressed the judges' decision to eliminate the two dancers, others said that they didn't understand the current season of SYTYCD.

David Lartey @DLartey94 Aww man! Waverly and Anna danced together, and now they're leaving the competition together. #SYTYCD Aww man! Waverly and Anna danced together, and now they're leaving the competition together. #SYTYCD

StarryMag @StarryMag Anna and Waverly are gone. I am sad #sytycd Anna and Waverly are gone. I am sad #sytycd

pmommaspellman @triciaspellman1 @DANCEonFOX COME ON! Really Twitch, Leah and Jojo!? WAVERLY?!? Y’all chose WAVERLY?!? Damn..I like Beau and his story is good but tonight showed he’s just not up to the level of the other dancers. The strength of his dancing is just not there. Unbelievable.. #sytycd @DANCEonFOX COME ON! Really Twitch, Leah and Jojo!? WAVERLY?!? Y’all chose WAVERLY?!? Damn..I like Beau and his story is good but tonight showed he’s just not up to the level of the other dancers. The strength of his dancing is just not there. Unbelievable..#sytycd

JA @modernlizbennet You sent Anna home??? 🤯 I don’t understand this season of #sytycd You sent Anna home??? 🤯 I don’t understand this season of #sytycd

All about Waverly and Anna's elimination in Episode 8 of SYTYCD

The synopsis of the eighth episode of the show read:

“And then there were eight! The Top Four dancers from last week will pick their partners and dance in random genres. Then, all eight dancers will showcase their talents in solo rounds to win over the audience and our expert panel of judges. Two dancers will face elimination and only six will remain in the all-new Turn Back Time episode.”

During the episode, all the pairs of dancers transported viewers back to a specific era with their songs and dance styles. While they were paired with each other for the duet round, they had the chance to perform solo as well.

The dancers who were paired together were:

• Ralyn and Beau – ’50s jazz

• Essence and Keaton – ’70s disco

• Anna and Waverly – ’80s jazz

• Alexis and Carter – ’90s contemporary

The competition kicked off with Beau and Ralyn, but the judges felt that their dance lacked chemistry as it was about falling in love with each other.

Anna and Waverly performed their jazz routine on the song Straight Up by Paula Abdul, but their dance moves did not impress the judges.

Leah said she loved the 80s and wished to see more of them in their routine. JoJo said that while they both had energy, the trust and timing were both lacking in their performance. Even tWitch pointed out that the duo needed to study the specifics of the steps better.

For their solo performances, Anna danced on Me and Bobby Mcgee by Janis Joplin while Waverly performed on Throne by ASADI.

Anna revealed that she first performed at 11 on a jazz number, and footage compared her earlier performance to the current one. Her solo performance was impressive as it reflected her different strengths, from big steps to s*xual movements.

Waverly, on the other hand, showed off his energetic moves. He turned back time to when he performed as a child and said that one of the most important lessons that he learned in dance was to just keep going.

After all the performances, the judges picked four dancers who were in danger of elimination, namely Ralyn, Anna, Waverly, and Beau.

Despite Ralyn and Beau’s lack of chemistry, the judges chose to save them and decided to send Anna and Waverly home.

The episode ended with the Top 6 dancers of SYTYCD, Essence, Keaton, Ralyn, Beau, Alexis, and Carter. The dancers will now perform alongside SYTYCD All-Stars next week, which will air next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far