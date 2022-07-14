SYTYCD Season 17 Episode 8 eliminations: Fans are upset with judges for sending Anna and Waverly home

The Emmy-Award Winning SYTYCD Season 17 aired its eighth episode on July 13. Much to fans' dislike and surprise, two dancers, Waverly and Anna, were eliminated from the show.
In the latest episode of SYTYCD, titled Turn Back Time, fans were taken back in time to the 50s, 70s, 80s and the 90s by the contestants' stunning performances. The dancers performed duets and also gave solo performances before the elimination began.
The contest, which began with eight dancers this week, will only have the Top 6 dancers moving to the next round after the elimination of Wavery and Anna.
Fan’s reaction after Waverly and Anna SYTYCD's elimination
The episode left fans disappointed after dancers Waverly and Anna were eliminated from the show, ending their dreams of winning the title of SYTYCD. Many took to Twitter to express their opinions about the elimination.
Some said that it was a "shame" that the two talented dancers were eliminated from the competition, while others simply said they were "sad" about it.
While some fans addressed the judges' decision to eliminate the two dancers, others said that they didn't understand the current season of SYTYCD.
All about Waverly and Anna's elimination in Episode 8 of SYTYCD
The synopsis of the eighth episode of the show read:
“And then there were eight! The Top Four dancers from last week will pick their partners and dance in random genres. Then, all eight dancers will showcase their talents in solo rounds to win over the audience and our expert panel of judges. Two dancers will face elimination and only six will remain in the all-new Turn Back Time episode.”
During the episode, all the pairs of dancers transported viewers back to a specific era with their songs and dance styles. While they were paired with each other for the duet round, they had the chance to perform solo as well.
The dancers who were paired together were:
• Ralyn and Beau – ’50s jazz
• Essence and Keaton – ’70s disco
• Anna and Waverly – ’80s jazz
• Alexis and Carter – ’90s contemporary
The competition kicked off with Beau and Ralyn, but the judges felt that their dance lacked chemistry as it was about falling in love with each other.
Anna and Waverly performed their jazz routine on the song Straight Up by Paula Abdul, but their dance moves did not impress the judges.
Leah said she loved the 80s and wished to see more of them in their routine. JoJo said that while they both had energy, the trust and timing were both lacking in their performance. Even tWitch pointed out that the duo needed to study the specifics of the steps better.
For their solo performances, Anna danced on Me and Bobby Mcgee by Janis Joplin while Waverly performed on Throne by ASADI.
Anna revealed that she first performed at 11 on a jazz number, and footage compared her earlier performance to the current one. Her solo performance was impressive as it reflected her different strengths, from big steps to s*xual movements.
Waverly, on the other hand, showed off his energetic moves. He turned back time to when he performed as a child and said that one of the most important lessons that he learned in dance was to just keep going.
After all the performances, the judges picked four dancers who were in danger of elimination, namely Ralyn, Anna, Waverly, and Beau.
Despite Ralyn and Beau’s lack of chemistry, the judges chose to save them and decided to send Anna and Waverly home.
The episode ended with the Top 6 dancers of SYTYCD, Essence, Keaton, Ralyn, Beau, Alexis, and Carter. The dancers will now perform alongside SYTYCD All-Stars next week, which will air next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.