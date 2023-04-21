Tabitha Brown Salt-free vegan blends: Varieties, where to buy, availability, and other details explored

A new collaboration between McCormick and Tabitha Brown is set to offer five new vegan and salt-free spice items to grocery stores across the country. These additional flavors will round out the already enormously well-liked McCormick Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown selection. Two seasoning blends will hit stores and Amazon in spring, and three recipe mixes will launch later this summer.

The team worked together to create Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning in 2021, which was a massively popular item that regularly sold out during its original debut.

A look at the varieties added to McCormick and Tabitha Brown Salt-free vegan blends

In a recent Instagram video, Tabitha shared the news of the launch. In addition to this launch, Tabitha has collaborated with the company to create new recipes that use new items. She will be exhibiting these on McCormick's landing page and her consistently well-liked social media recipe tutorials.

For the first time ever, McCormick is introducing salt-free recipe mixes with this launch. The new items were developed in collaboration with Tabitha Brown and they consist of:

McCormick Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning. This has a blend of smoky and sweet flavor which Tabitha trusts to make everything taste like bacon. The blend also adds a special kick to things like collards, mushrooms, and carrots.

McCormick Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning. The seasoning is loaded with garlic to add savory, salt-free flavor to veggies, pasta, marinara sauce, and a lot more. Tabitha says that this is the season she reaches for whenever she's in her kitchen

McCormick Taco Business Seasoning Mix. This salt-free seasoning is made with robust spices like paprika, cumin, and chili peppers. Brown believes that this season is what can turn any night into a Taco Night.

McCormick Burger Business Seasoning Mix. This savory salt-free blend is made with herbs and spices, and veggies. It has a natural hickory smoke flavor for all types of burgers.

McCormick®Sauté Business Seasoning Mix. The salt-free blend of fragrant spices like garlic, ginger and cinnamon has a dash of sesame oil for added flavor. It adds a savory flavor to any vegetable.

Actress Tabitha Brown, who describes herself as a "vegan foodie" and America's Mom," spoke about the new release. She said that she brought some sunshine to foodies with McCormick's Sunshine Seasoning and was ready to bring back more joy and love to the kitchens. Brown added that she is excited to see how people spice up their meals with the new salt-free seasoning blends and recipe mixes.

The exact date of the release of these spice mixes has yet to be released.

About McCormick

Leading the flavor industry on a global scale is McCormick & Company, Inc. The brand, which was established in 1889 and has its headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, is motivated by its values and dedicated to its purpose: To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. The brand envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand.

They produce, market, and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other tasty items to the entire food sector. This includes e-commerce platforms, grocery stores, food producers, and foodservice enterprises. Their annual sales exceed $6 billion in over 170 countries and territories.

Their best-selling brands include McCormick French, Frank’s RedHot, Stubbs's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Airplane, and Gourmet Garden. Customers can consume McCormick-flavored food every day, regardless of where they eat or drink it.

