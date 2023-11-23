Taika Waititi shares disheartening update for Our Flag Means Death season 3

As fans grapple with the possibility of and look forward to a probable Our Flag Means Death Season 3, the season 2 finale, called Mermen, got them feeling a mix of satisfaction and uncertainty. Taika Waititi, who does it all as writer, director, and actor in this pirate comedy, admitted that the future of the show is quite uncertain.

In a chat with Consequence, Waititi shared some mixed feelings, stating that the conclusion of season 2 "feels like a natural end" to the adventures of Ed (formerly Blackbeard) and his companion Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby.

Fans will need to wait for Max to give official updates on what's happening with the pirate rom-com. In the meantime, Taika Waititi's career keeps going strong, with his newest flick, Next Goal Wins, hitting theaters.

Will there be an Our Flag Means Death season 3? What did Taika Waititi say?

The future of Our Flag Means Death is up in the air since HBO Max hasn't officially renewed the show for a third season. Even though creator David Jenkins has ideas for a satisfying Our Flag Means Death Season 3, whether the show continues or not depends on how many people watch season 2.

If it gets the go-ahead, Jenkins sees Our Flag Means Death Season 3 as the last one, and it might come out sometime in late 2024 or 2025. While Waititi acknowledges the love the show has garnered, he told Consequence:

"Maybe it can survive without Rhys and me. Maybe, I don't know."

David Jenkins had dropped a hint before that there could be an Our Flag Means Death Season 3. He saw it as a complete story, focusing on how the main relationship develops over time. If there's an Our Flag Means Death Season 3, it will explore the challenges of grown-up love between Stede and Edward.

But, the planned storyline might hit a snag in Waititi's busy schedule. Jenkins admitted that they might only be able to make it till an eventual Our Flag Means Death Season 3 because Waititi has a lot on his plate, including a Star Wars project and a TV version of Interior Chinatown.

Is Our Flag Means Death accurate?

Our Flag Means Death is historical fiction that purposely doesn't stick to the facts, but instead gives an imaginative take on the Golden Age of Piracy. The creator, David Jenkins, embraces the freedom to use history as inspiration and tells stories about people that no one really knows about.

Based on a true story, this series is about Stede Bonnet, who sailed with Blackbeard. The show is all about Bonnet's life, but they play around with the characters and storylines. Some of the pirates are real, but the situations they end up in are made up for dramatic effect.

Historical inaccuracies, like messing with the ages of real people and throwing in characters like Spanish Jackie, go against the ideas of how history is told.

Where to watch Our Flag Means Death?

The show is loosely based on pirates (Image via HBO)

Viewers can catch the laughter from Our Flag Means Death on a bunch of different platforms like HBO Max, JioCinema, Roku, Prime Video, Max, and Google Play. It was created by David Jenkins and executive-produced by Taika Waititi. It is rated TV-MA.

Though there's no surety as to what's going to happen with Our Flag Means Death Season 3, there's definitely a sense of mixed emotions after the season 2 finale.