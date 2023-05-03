Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 recap: Broken affairs and broken people

Ted Lasso season 3 returned with its eighth episode on May 3, 2023, bringing back some of the emotional charms that made the second season special. Dealing little with actual football, this episode was driven by Keeley's (Juno Temple) storyline and Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) dynamic with his son and ex-wife, Michelle (Andrea Anders).

Titled We'll Never Have Paris, quite ironically after the famous dialogue from Casablanca ("We'll always have Paris"), this episode was in sharp contrast to the previous episode, which saw some of the funniest moments in the show in a long time. However, it did hint that AFC Richmond was doing well, even if the people around were crumbling and breaking down in several ways.

Lindsay Kusiak @lindsay_kusiak



#TedLasso #tedlassospoilers Some of the best writing on this show was given to Jamie Tartt’s arc. The slow, graceful way they have grounded him and evolved his character is flawless. #TedLasso Season3 Some of the best writing on this show was given to Jamie Tartt’s arc. The slow, graceful way they have grounded him and evolved his character is flawless. #TedLasso #tedlassospoilers #TedLassoSeason3 https://t.co/PeNmpP4Hns

With a clever little reference to Hey Jude by The Beatles, this episode rounded up another emotional story while commenting on some serious social evils like hacking and violations of privacy.

*Warning- There may be major spoilers ahead.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 is a drama fest with little football but a lot of soul

ad @Iedtasso #TedLasso he’s never more happier in his life pls he’s never more happier in his life pls 😭😭 #TedLasso https://t.co/K9dYKhNMtX

Ted Lasso's latest episode kicked off with positive announcements that confirmed AFC Richmond's dominating form after their breakthrough against Arsenal in the previous episode. As Trent Crimm, Independent (James Lance) predicted earlier with his "it's gonna work," it is actually working with the team on an unbeaten four-game run.

The episode soon jumps to a lackluster Ted receiving the news of his ex-wife's romantic trip to Paris with her new boyfriend (also their ex-marriage counselor). This does give Ted a lot of time with his son, Henry, but plagues his mind with doubts about her wife's remarriage, something that was sorted out in another Diamond Dogs meeting.

Meanwhile, Keeley, whose mysterious new lover's red flags are still in question, faces the biggest shock of all as her private video leaks online, leading to some terrible consequences. She is not only belittled by Jack (Jodi Balfour) but is also asked by her lover to make an apology statement, blaming herself for making the video in the first place.

Phil Scully @philscully 🏻



#TedLasso Ted Lasso casually showing us that the team had total football in them before they even knew it 🥹 cinematic perfection & a beautiful little moment Ted Lasso casually showing us that the team had total football in them before they even knew it 🥹 cinematic perfection & a beautiful little moment ❤️👏🏻 #TedLasso https://t.co/4lKoRXZmDg

Her encounter with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is not a pleasant one either, as Roy simply asks her who she made the video for. This effectively sets back the chances of a Roy-Keeley reconciliation in future episodes. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is perhaps the only positive presence in this otherwise dim episode.

These leaks also sparked a conversation in the locker room, ending with Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) ordering his team to delete videos of all their romantic and sensual encounters from the past. But in the process of asking Colin (Billy Harris) to do the same, he perhaps discovers Colin's big secret.

The second half of the episode sees Ted, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Henry enjoy some of the brighter moments as Coach Beard narrates Hey Jude's backstory to Henry, drawing an unwavering parallel between Julian Lennon and Henry.

The episode ends with Jamie (Phil Dunster) meeting Keeley and telling her that it may be his fault that her intimate video was leaked, confirming that she had made it for him when they were together. Keeley forgives him and leans on him for support after Jack may have possibly dumped her and walked away.

While the plot did not move forward for Ted Lasso or anyone else in this episode, it was one to ponder over.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes