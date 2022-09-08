Tell Me Lies episodes 4 to 10 preview: What to expect from this shady romantic drama on Hulu? (Spoiler-alert)

Tell Me Lies revolves around a young woman named Lucy Albright, and her obsession with a man named Stephen DeMarco. The show is directed by Meaghan Oppenheimer, and the first three episodes were released on Hulu, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Tell Me Lies is a romantic drama that begins with a flashback of Lucy breaking up with her high school boyfriend on the day she leaves for college. The first episode, Lightning Strikes, introduces the main characters who will appear in the ten-episode series.

Lucy arrives at Baird College and befriends Macy, her roommate, Pippa, and Bree. She meets Stephen DeMarco the same night, and the two are clearly attracted to each other.

While Lucy is still adjusting to college life, tragedy strikes and Macy is killed in a car accident. By the end of episode one, we know Drew has something to do with it, but Stephen tells him not to tell anyone.

Drew reveals in Episode 2, titled Hot-Blooded, that his and Macy's car swerved together to avoid a collision, but Macy ended up ramming her car into a tree. Drew is remorseful and unsure whether he should report this to the authorities. But Stephen convinces him otherwise.

Jump to the scene where Stephen and Wrigley are unable to contact Drew on his cell, while Stephen double-times Diana and Lucy.

We Don’t Touch, We Collide is the third episode which sees Lucy and Stephen continuing to hook-up. Other plot twists in this episode include Wrigley's learning disabilities, Wrigley telling Pippa about Macy's accident, and Diana and Stephen reconciling.

The biggest reveal at the end of episode 3 came with Macy’s photos on Stephen’s laptop. It can be traced back to the canteen scene, when Macy was trying to tell Lucy something when she was interrupted by Stephen's call inviting her out to dinner.

Read on to find out what can be expected from the remaining episodes of Tell Me Lies, which is executive produced by Oppenheimer, actor Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Laura Lewis, and Shannon Gibson.

Tell Me Lies episodes 4 to 10 preview: What to expect?

While the first three episodes of Tell Me Lies raised many questions, additional expectations were sparked when Hulu decided to include a post-credit teaser.

The one-minute teaser divulged the events that will transpire in the upcoming episodes. It looks like Lucy and Stephen will travel somewhere along with their gang. The show is expected to get more confusing with Stephen lying to both Diana and Lucy about each other.

For instance, in a scene where it seems like Lucy is calling Stephen on his cell and Diana notices and inquires after the same, Stephen replied, “I think she has a crush on me.”

Pippa appears to be the only one aware of Stephen's actions. "So, you've been lying to Lucy all year?" she asks him in one scene. To which, Stephan replies patronisingly, “I think you’re the kind of person that relies on starting drama.”

It's unclear whether Pippa informed Lucy of this information, because Lucy tells Stephen in one scene that she doesn't know what to believe. "I just feel like there's so much about him I don't know," she says in another scene. However, later in the teaser, Pippa tells her that Stephen was still hanging out with Diana, and that he is not a good guy.

When Lucy seemingly confronts Stephen, he responds, “What do you want me to say?”

The upcoming episodes will also introduce the viewers to Stephen’s mother, who it seems alludes to Diana in a scene, and says, “She certainly checks off all the boxes.” Meanwhile, the romantic angle between Bree and Evan is also hinted at.

Tell Me Lies features actors Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright, Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco, Catherine Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, Benjamin Wadsworth as Wrigley’s brother Drew, and Alicia Crowder as Diana. It is based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name.

The first three episodes of Tell Me Lies are currently streaming on Hulu.

