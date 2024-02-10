10 most exciting films and TV shows canceled by WB before release

Since WarnerMedia and Discovery merged to form Warner Bros. Discovery, several titles have been canceled. With a lot of these shows pulled from the HBO Max streaming service as well once and for all, there is no known fate of the ones halted while in production.

Be it Scooby Doo: The Movie or films by DC Entertainment, audiences around the globe found it disheartening to hear about their cancellation.

Although there is hope that a few of these titles might be picked up again, let's look at ten shows and films that might never have that opportunity.

10 shows and films by WB that were canceled

1) Made for Love

Cristin Milioti in Made for Love (Image via Warner Bros.)

Canceled after airing season 2, this sci-fi drama received much appreciation during its time on air. The plot involves a young woman on the run from a bad marriage who realizes that her husband has implanted a chip in her brain to monitor her whereabouts. The show was canceled due to budget cuts.

2) Raised by Wolves

Amanda Collin in Raised by Wolves (image via Warner Bros.)

Raised by Wolves was another show that was canceled due to budget cuts. The series revolved around androids trying to raise a human child on an unknown planet. This series, directed by Ridley Scott, garnered much attention from critics and fans.

A statement released by HBO Max read,

"While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew. Our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b."

3) Gentleman Jack

Surrane Jones in Gentleman Jack (image via Warner Bros.)

A period drama set in 19th century England, the plot follows cryptic diarist Anne Lister. After returning to her hometown in West Yorkshire, Anne Lister, the landowner, sets out to make some extreme changes. The series maps her relationships with friends and her rivalry with industrialists who see her as a threat. The show got canceled after two seasons and has been entirely pulled by HBO Max.

4) Merry Little Batman

A still from Merry Little Batman (Image via Warner Bros.)

Set to be directed by Mike Roth, the film was canceled in post-production by WB as way of following through with a couple of tax write-offs to minimize its content library. The plot of the film, according to IMDb, reads,

"Damian Wayne is left alone at home while his father, Batman, goes out to help the Justice League on Christmas Eve, but ends up discovering a plot in Gotham to steal Christmas and take the chance to be a superhero like Batman."

5) The Day The Earth Blew Up

A still from The Day The Earth Blew Up (image via Warner Bros.)

A full-length feature, this Looney Tunes movie was canceled in late August. Although the film still has scope to be picked up again, audiences aren't keeping their hopes up. The film was penned by Tom and Jerry's famed writer, Kevin Costello.

6) Gordita Chronicles

Rose Eshay in Gordita Chronicles (image via Warner Bros.)

With over ten episodes aired in this series, Gordita Chronicles quickly became quite the favorite. Unfortunately, it was canceled soon after as it didn't align with the studios' target demographic. The show revolved around Latina reporter Cucu Castelli and her childhood experiences growing up in Miami in the 80s.

7) The Time Traveler's Wife

Created by Steven Moffat, credited with shows like Sherlock, The Time Traveler's Wife was canceled after one season. Although it wasn't received fairly by viewers, budget cuts were the main reason the series was discontinued. The plot follows the relationship between a man capable of time travel and his beloved wife.

8) Batgirl

Probably the most noteworthy cancellation by WB was Batgirl. Not only did the film gain massive excitement from the audience, but it also was already deep into post-production when it was canceled. With stars like J.K. Simmons and Michael Keaton associated with it, the cancellation came as quite a shock. The film was slated to follow the famous DC character Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl.

9) Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader (image via Warner Bros.)

This film would have been a reimagining of the beloved DC character, Batman. Produced by JJ Abrams, this animated series was slated to have a different approach to the origin story of Batman. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has dropped it for now, and the makers are looking for a home for this series.

10) The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie

The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie (image via Warner Bros.)

A movie created out of the iconic TV show The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie could not survive the chopping block. Series creator Ben Bocquelet was slated to direct the film. The synopsis of the film reads,

"Gumball's biggest fan finds the lost episode of the show and accidentally opens a portal that connects his world to Gumball's cartoon world."

Although these films and TV shows could not be stopped from getting canceled, WB still has plenty of titles for a satisfying movie-watching experience.

