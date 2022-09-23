"Terrible answers get tased!": Fans shocked as Johnny Knoxville brings a taser on Celebrity Family Feud finale

The finale of Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 aired tonight on ABC. The Jackass Forever cast competed against each other, but Johnny Knoxville took the competition to another level.

Johnny's team member Dave was asked to answer a question about what could be an awkward situation while getting physically intimate on airplanes. Dave answered,

"Accidentally using the bathroom."

This was the incorrect response, because of which the competing team got a chance to answer the same question. The opposing team gave the correct answer and won the round. As a result, Johnny tased Dave.

Steve Harvey started sweating after the incident and was shocked by their behavior. Later, Johnny tased Danger Ehren again after giving an incorrect answer to a question. Danger confessed that he could not think straight after the tasing incident. Johnny's team also pranked the competing team by putting a shock on their response button.

Johnny also self-tased himself after giving the wrong answer because the team did not have any points after two rounds. Steve later joked about the incident and said he would tase the team members if they did not answer the questions correctly.

Celebrity Family Feud fans felt that Johnny was being aggressive and was shocked to see the contestants getting tased.

Celebrity Family Feud fans react as contestants get tased for wrong answers

Celebrity Family Feud fans took to Twitter as they were shocked by the incident and said that this had never happened in the show's history.

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee The threat of getting tased would make me give worse answers, TBH. 🤣 #CelebrityFamilyFeud The threat of getting tased would make me give worse answers, TBH. 🤣 #CelebrityFamilyFeud

Houston 🎙🏳️‍🌈 @radiohouston @jackassworld #CelebrityFamilyFeud Ok that’s the first time I’ve seen someone tased on @FamilyFeudABC but not the first time it’s been warranted Ok that’s the first time I’ve seen someone tased on @FamilyFeudABC but not the first time it’s been warranted 😂😂😂 @jackassworld #CelebrityFamilyFeud

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 #CelebrityFamilyFeud Oh no Johnny had a taser with him Oh no Johnny had a taser with him 😁#CelebrityFamilyFeud

TVwithMT @TVwithMT Johnny’s actions kinda make me wish they were all wearing dog shock collars for wrong answers… #CelebrityFamilyFeud Johnny’s actions kinda make me wish they were all wearing dog shock collars for wrong answers… #CelebrityFamilyFeud

Marcus Yates @ChillGamerMac



Knoxville team wins!



#CelebrityFamilyFeud Nobody else gets tased today!Knoxville team wins! Nobody else gets tased today!Knoxville team wins!#CelebrityFamilyFeud

What happened on Celebrity Family Feud tonight?

On Celebrity Family Feud, the Jackass Forever film cast competed against each other to win $25,000 for their chosen charities. Johnny Knoxville's team played for The Skatepark Project, and his team members were:

Danger Ehren

Preston Lacy

Jasper Dolphin

Dave England

Rachel Wolfson

Jeff Tremaine's team played for the Special Olympics, and his team members were:

Zach Holmes,

Butterbean,

Darkshark

Weeman

Chris Pontius

The first question asked by the team leaders was about a probable awkward situation while being physically intimate in a bathroom restroom. Johnny's team got a chance to play after stating,

"Someone walking in."

Some of Johnny's team's other responses were turbulence and a plane crash. Jeff's team stole the chance by answering "a seat belt sign comes up," which earned them 73 points.

The episode description reads,

"The cast of Jackass, led by Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, battles it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities."

He then asked a question regarding a woman's description of their husband's back hair. Jeff's team got a chance to answer the question, but Zach could not answer it. After three failed attempts, the question was passed to Johnny's team, but they could not guess the answers too. This gave Jeff's team a lead of 150 points.

Later, Steve asked the team members how a woman's husband may be described as a sea animal. After the round, Jeff's team won 252 points, while Johnny's team was still at zero. In the next round, Steve played the family dead round and Johnny's team was able to win 234 points.

In the last round, Johnny's teammate, Dave, scored 450 points, making the team win the competition. They also won the fast money round and both charities received their money.

ABC has not confirmed if Celebrity Family Feud will return for its 9th season.

