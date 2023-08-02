"Terrible response": Miley Cyrus' tweet about Sinead O Connor's open letter comes under fire in wake of latter's tragic death

American singer Miley Cyrus was slammed online after an old tweet response to Sinead O'Connor's open letter addressed to her resurfaced in the wake of the latter's death. On August 1, a Reddit user named @lavenderprof posted an open letter that the deceased letter addressed to the 30-year-old star in 2013 after she released the music video of her hit song, Wrecking Ball.

The feud between the two began when, in 2013, Cyrus spoke to Rolling Stone and said that Wrecking Ball's music video was inspired by O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U. The three-minute 42-second video contains various instances of nudity where Cyrus can be seen riding a wrecking ball. Some scenes also show her crying while directly looking into the camera, much like Sinead O'Connor's own hit.

However, as per Mirror UK, the deceased singer was not happy with the comparison to her own hit, at the time. This was when she decided to address Cyrus in an open letter warning how "pimping" herself would do nothing but harm her in the long run.

The lengthy letter did not sit right with Miley Cyrus as she then compared Sinead O'Connor to the actress Amanda Bynes.

Screenshot of Miley Cyrus' 2013 tweet about Sinead O'Connor.

This response resurfaced on the social media platform and Cyrus was slammed for throwing Amanda Bynes under the bus too. One of the users commented:

Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus' response to Sinead O'Connor's open letter

Following Miley Cyrus' dig at Sinead O'Connor's mental health, after the latter published an open letter addressing her Wrecking Ball video went viral, the Internet reacted furiously. Several users slammed the singer for mocking someone with mental health issues, calling her response as a "low blow" and "disgusting."

One of the users also pointed out Miley Cyrus' own set of struggles with mental health, which has been pretty open about in the past.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Cyrus' response to Sinead O'Connor's open letter.

Rivoluzionario della melanzana @caponatacommie I will never forget how that talentless low-life Miley Cyrus cruelly mocked Sinead O'Connor + her mental health on here.

claire scott @claires200450 @MileyCyrus rewind a few years to your reference to sinead O’connor’s mental health breakdown likening her to Amanda Byrnes. Aren’t you delightful. #vile

What did Sinead O'Connor write to Miley Cyrus about her Wrecking Ball music video?

Sinead O'Connor released a lengthy open letter to Miley Cyrus originally published on the former's website.

O'Connor said she did not intend to write a letter to the Jaded singer but had been dodging phone calls from reporters asking her comments on Wrecking Ball's comparison to Nothing Compares 2 U.

"I am extremely concerned for you that those around you have led you to believe, or encouraged you in your own belief, that it is in any way 'cool' to be naked and licking sledgehammers in your videos. It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it's the music business or yourself doing the pimping."

Continuing her letter, Sinead O'Connor said:

"Nothing but harm will come in the long run, from allowing yourself to be exploited, and it is absolutely NOT in ANY way an empowerment of yourself or any other young women, for you to send across the message that you are to be valued (even by you) more for your s*xual appeal than your obvious talent."

Sinead then blasted off the music business, stating it does not care about anyone, and will "pr*stitute you for all you are worth, and cleverly make you think it's what YOU wanted." She said that the people from the music industry would be having the time of their life "by selling your body" while she will find herself alone.

Stating that these women are the "role models" to others, Sinead O'Connor concluded the message and said:

"The message you keep sending is that its somehow cool to be pr*stituted … it's so not cool Miley… its dangerous. Women are to be valued for so much more than their s*xuality."

As of writing, Cyrus has not responded to the backlash received on her response.