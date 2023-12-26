“That’s random but you do you girl!”: Amanda Bynes gets internet’s support after deciding to give up her podcast to be a manicurist

Amanda Bynes, the American actress famous for her role in She's The Man, has decided to give up her podcast venture after its debut episode. She wants to pursue becoming a manicurist and have more "consistent" work.

On December 9, 2023, Bynes returned to the public eye with the premiere of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. Her decision to quit after only one episode confused fans, as per Metro.

The actress explained her intentions on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 21, 2023, saying she wanted to get her manicure license instead. Netizens were skeptical about the new career path.

However, most of them decided to support the actress given her past and the long break from stardom.

Amanda Bynes gives up her podcast to become a manicurist

Amanda Bynes is well known for her work in television and film throughout the 1990s and 2000s. She began her career as a child actress, appearing on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That and its spin-off series The Amanda Show.

Amanda Bynes gained significant popularity through her roles in the movies What a Girl Wants, Sydney White, She's The Man, and more, as per E! News. She took a break from acting after Easy A in 2010 where she played Marianne.

On December 9, the first episode of her podcast Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast was released, as per Us Weekly.

However, she soon decided to quit the showbiz job explaining to her fans on social media. Amanda wrote on her Instagram Story on December 21:

"I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to... After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

The former child actress has decided to pursue a career in the beauty industry after first announcing that she enrolled in cosmetology college to become a manicurist in October 2022, as per Metro.

Netizens have shown their support for the actress's new career path. Some of the reactions are given below.

Amanda first announced the short-lived podcast project on November 12, 2023, and detailed the then-up-and-coming premiere with fans. She said in an Instagram video,

"At first, we are going to interview our friends and then we’re hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists."

The team had to pause the show as Bynes decided she would no longer be working on the project, after struggling to find the right guests in early December, as per E! News. However, she changed her mind, explaining to her fans the next day,

"I wanted to post something about how I felt last night after I made a post that we were pausing the podcast. I felt really sad and I was like in a really bad mood because the podcast was something I was actually really looking forward to filming next week. I talked to a few friends and they all said to keep going so we’re going to continue the podcast."

The actress was put on a psychiatric hold on March 19 after she was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles and allegedly called 911 from a pedestrian’s cell phone after experiencing a psychotic episode, as per NBC.

It seems she has decided to turn on a new leaf and give her career as a manicurist a chance.