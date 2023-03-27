“Thats a bunch of nonsense” - Below Deck fans are upset as they figure out season 10 reunion got canceled

Below Deck season 10 recently wrapped and aired its finale episode on March 20, 2023. Fans were excited for the show's reunion episode, which was meant to release not too long after its finale.

However, Alisa Humber, one of the cast members, took to social media to share a screenshot of an email that she received that claimed that the reunion special had been canceled. According to the Instagram story that Alisa posted, the reunion has been canceled due to "scheduling issues."

Fans were not happy to find out that the show will not feature a reunion special for season 10 as the segment was filled with controversies, drama, firings, and more. One fan took to Twitter to express their disappointment about the cancelation, and stated it was a “bunch of nonsense.”

Fans unhappy amidst the Below Deck season 10 reunion cancelation

Recently, former stew and cast member of Below Deck season 10, Alisa Humber, told fans that the much-awaited reunion special has been canceled. She posted a screenshot on Instagram of an email she received, and while there is no confirmation about who sent the email, the subject line read “Re: WWHL Below Deck Season 10 Reunion.”

The cast member called the email "interesting" as she shared a screenshot of it. It read:

"Hi - I’m writing to let you know that the Below Deck Reunion has now unfortunately been canceled. We really do appreciate all of your efforts in the lead up to this, but scheduling issues have since come up that have made it impossible for us to move forward. Please just respond to this email to confirm that you have received it."

When Captain Sandy took over for Captain Lee due to his health issues, she took it upon herself to discipline the crew as she saw fit, which resulted in Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber being fired. The two captains got into an online feud about the same, which fans speculate is one of the reasons why the reunion was allegedly canceled.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the cancelation. One particular viewer called Sandy a “Maritime Karen” and implied that her time on the show was problematic. Another called the situation “treasonous” and tagged Andy Cohen as well.

The tweet read:

"I see #BelowDeck is over. Are they having a reunion? I bet they aren’t. Finding out Capt. Sandy is a Maritime Karen is heartbreaking. Every time I even tried a peek something problematic was happening. I had to abandon ship on the season."

A Below Deck fan chimed in about rumors about Captain Lee retiring and called it a “forced retirement” and said that the off-camera drama seems intense.

What happened between Captain Lee and Captain Sandy?

Captain Sandy had to take over for Captain Lee in the middle of season 10 due to a medical crisis. Captain Lee wasn’t happy upon finding out that she had fired two of his crew members without checking in with him and the two got into a public fight.

While in conversation with Us Weekly, Captain Lee stated that while she made the right call, it lacked procedure and respect. He added that if he had been replacing her on her boat and felt that it was necessary to fire someone, he would have called her first.

Sandy addressed the issue while on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked and stated that he was in the hospital at the time and wasn’t going to call him and ask if she could fire Camile. She added that she gave him a “courtesy call” to tell him that she fired her.

Episodes of Below Deck season 10 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

