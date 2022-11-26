The 12 Days of Christmas Eve cast list: Father-daughter duo Kelsey and Spencer Grammer to star in Lifetime's holiday film

With the holiday season almost upon us, Lifetime is all set to deliver some Christmas masterpieces, like The 12 Days of Christmas Eve starring Kelsey Grammer and his real-life daughter, Spencer Grammer. This holiday film will premiere on November 26, 2022.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"Brian Conway is a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered. While this Christmas season has been the most successful for his business, he’s divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle is strained and he doesn’t have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter."

It continues:

"After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas. For Brian, these twelve days are a journey of self-realization about life, love and happiness as he attempts to right the wrongs of his life in pursuit of the Christmas spirit. Starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer (2022)."

Apart from the spirit of the holidays that it plans to capture, The 12 Days of Christmas Eve also has a lot of interesting actors that are set to grace the screen with their presence.

Kelsey Grammer as Brian Conway

Kelsey Grammer is perhaps one of the biggest names in the TV world, winning six Emmy Awards with his humungous talent. He will play the role of Brian Conway in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. Brian is a businessman who has everything going for him on the work front but struggles to make time for his family.

Kelsey Grammer was born in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and was raised in New Jersey and Florida. He started by doing theater and later received widespread recognition with his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers (1982). He was also the first actor to receive multiple Emmy nominations for performing the same role in three series. His other works include Toy Story and Anastasia.

Speaking about working with his real-life daughter in the upcoming film, Kelsey told Deadline:

"I cannot say enough about how gifted my daughter is and working with her is long overdue. I am very much looking forward to it,...On top of that, there is nothing I like more than a good Christmas movie. With Lifetime, Spencer and the rest, that is exactly what we’re making."

Spencer Grammer as Michelle

Spencer Grammer, Kelsey Grammer's real daughter, will also play his reel daughter in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. Her character will be seen as estranged from her father as she struggles to make any real connection.

Born on October 9, 1983, in Los Angeles, California, Spencer Grammer is an actor and producer. She is best known for her appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and As the World Turns.

Speaking about working with her father, Spencer said that it was a "very easy process".

She mentioned:

"My experience working with him was very easy,...I feel like that's how a set really works—it works from the top down—and you have people who you work with who are your bosses and they will set the tone for the show. I really think we were in great hands because my dad's a lovely man to work with."

Other cast members of The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Other cast members set to take on pivotal roles in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve include Hell Froze Over fame Diana Toshiko, Mark Jacobson, Daym Drops, Stewart Scott, Lisa Gorlitsky, and Charlie Carroccio. The film will premiere on November 26, 2022, at 8.00 pm EST on Lifetime.

