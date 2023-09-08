The 2023 K-pop Festival in Prague: First lineup, ticket details, and more

On Thursday, September 7, O2 Arena announced the first-ever K-pop festival in Prague, the center of Central Europe's culture and politics and the capital of the Czech Republic. Organized by DS10 Entertainment, the event will be held on October 6 and is expected to gather various K-pop groups and solo artists to celebrate the widespread popularity of K-pop and Korean culture.

The one-day concert is also ideally centered and concentrated to appeal to the Czech public and K-pop fans in and around Prague. While fans were shocked at the announcement, which was made at quite short notice, they are excited to see their favorite idols perform at the 2023 K-pop festival in Prague.

From ticket prices to venue details: Everything we know so far about the 2023 K-pop festival in Prague

While K-pop festivals are a popular trend that pops up in several countries worldwide, the 2023 K-pop festival in Prague is the first to ever happen in Central Europe. It was also revealed that the festival is concentrated on the public from the European countries, Czechia and Slovakia.

The concert will only run for a single day on October 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Praha O2 Arena in Prague, but attendees can enter the venue as early as 6:30 p.m.

The tickets for the same will be available on sale on September 9, 2023, with a special pre-sale link that will go up a few hours before the portal for the actual sale opens. Fans get a hold of the tickets through Ticketmaster and TicketPortal.

Additionally, the prices of the tickets fall between CZK 3,890 – 5,990 (in Czech Koruna/ Currency), which roughly translates to $170 and $262, naturally falling on quite an expensive scale.

While the complete lineup of the 2023 K-pop festival in Prague hasn't been revealed as of yet, three groups who'll be performing at the same time were announced with the festival announcement.

MONSTA X

CRAVITY

AB6IX

However, there are speculations that there will be six groups performing in total, along with two MCs to host the show. One of which will be a Korean MC, whose details are yet unknown, while the other will be a Czech MC named Dominika Hašková from the electro-pop music band We Are Domi.

For the K-pop fans who can't or won't be able to attend the 2023 K-pop festival in Prague, there will be a 50-minute compressed broadcast of the same through KBC (Kwangju Broadcasting Company), which will be released after the concert's end.

While the other details regarding the K-pop festival are still unknown and unannounced, here's what the venue's website, O2 Arena, says about the upcoming concert.

Prague will host the first K-pop festival in Central Europe. K-pop is currently a showcase of Korean culture across the world. Since its inception in the 1990s, it has become a phenomenon influencing not only the music scene but also fashion, culture, and society in general.

Young bands from South Korea are gradually conquering major stages all over the world. Now, Prague will become the epicenter of the K-pop phenomenon. The biggest Korean stars will introduce themselves to Czech fans at a unique K-pop festival, which will take place on October 6, 2023, at the O2 arena in Prague, it continued.

Given the expected grandness and the impressive first lineup of the 2023 K-pop festival in Prague, fans are naturally intrigued and eagerly looking forward to the concert.