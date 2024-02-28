The Bachelor: How many hometown dates are there in Season 28?

The Bachelor season 28 has seen several ups and downs in leading man Joey Graziadei's quest to find the perfect partner. As The Bachelor season 28 draws to a close, Joey Graziadei has finally decided about four women he has selected for hometown dates, i.e., that part in the journey where Joey will be visiting the families of the four contestants in their hometowns.

Only four of the thirty-two contestants who had signed up for The Bachelor season 28 remain. Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, and Daisy Kent are the four women who now have the privilege to accompany Joey to their hometowns to meet their respective families.

Here's everything we know about the four hometown dates on The Bachelor season 28 on ABC.

The Bachelor season 28 hometown dates details explored

1) Kelsey Anderson

Kelsey is a 25-year-old junior project manager in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the fifth episode, Joey uses a Vespa to take Kelsey on a one-on-one date in Andalusia, Spain.

During a group outing the following week, Kelsey told Joey she was in love with him. In the seventh episode, Joey took Kelsey on another one-on-one trip to Jasper, Alberta, Canada. In addition to wanting to see Kelsey's father, Joey wanted to get to know her and gave her a rose.

2) Rachel Nance

Hawaii native Rachel is a 26-year-old ICU nurse. The Bachelor season 28 episode 5 included a one-on-one date between Rachel and Joey in Marbella, Spain. In episode 7, Rachel goes on a group date and tells Joey that she is looking forward to meeting her family and knowing they would love him.

She also sent him a picture of her parents when they were very much in love. Joey enjoyed that Rachel felt so comfortable with him seeing her family. He gave her a rose at the rose ceremony, signifying that their date would take place in their hometown and they would meet her family.

3) Daisy Kent

Daisy is a twenty-five-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota. Joey saw her when she arrived at the Bachelor Mansion on the first night of the premiere in a red pickup truck with a tree in the back since she was raised on a Christmas tree farm.

Daisy later gave Joey a kiss in front of the Christmas tree. Daisy spent the next couple of weeks going on group dates with Joey. Eventually, in episode 7, Daisy is given another chance to go on a date with Joey, during which he gives her the rose.

They took pleasure in riding horses and lounging in a hot tub. Their relationship seemed to be getting stronger. They played ice hockey and shared a kiss after that.

4) Maria Georgas

Maria is a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada. In episode 6 of the ABC series, Maria and Joey went on a date in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

After dinner and a helicopter ride, Maria told Joey she was falling in love. In episode 7, despite their playful and fun relationship, Maria feels uneasy seeing Joey with the other women.

Afterward, Maria spoke to Joey about her feelings and self-eliminated herself from the show. Joey was devastated by this, but Maria decided to stay. Joey expressed his desire to spend their hometown date with Maria's family by offering her a rose at the ceremony.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs new episodes on Mondays at 9 PM ET on ABC.