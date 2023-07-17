The Bachelorette season 20 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Having already released three successful episodes, The Bachelorette season 20 will release its fourth episode on July 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Originally, there were 25 men in the show, but now only 10 remain who are constantly competing to win Charity Lawson's heart.

Charity, a child and family therapist originally from Columbus, Georgia, is on the show to find someone to spend the rest of her life with. The cast members will travel to Stevenson in the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette, where the men will have the chance to impress Charity through unique dates.

Additionally, a new guest will arrive on this upcoming episode of The Bachelorette, and there may be some drama as a result. The synopsis for The Bachelorette season 20 episode 4 states:

“Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that take their love to new heights and test their survival skills; drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party.”

There were 25 men at the beginning of the show, The Bachelorette, and as of now, only ten contestants remain with 15 being eliminated. These include Chris Spell, Joe Menzia, Khalid Hassan, Nic Barber, Peter Cappio, Taylor Pegg, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Spencer Storbeck, Caleb Arthur, Kaleb Kim, Warwick Reider, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, and James Pierce.

The Bachelorette season 20 episode 4 will highlight Charity's dates with the men

The Instagram handle for The Bachelorette showed some clips before the release of season 20 episode 4 giving fans a preview of what to expect. In one of the clips, Charity is seen going on a one-on-one date with Xavier Bonner. She was also seen explaining that she feels a strong connection with Xavier and that she almost considers him her boyfriend.

However, she also discussed how Xaview sometimes reminded her of her ex-partner and that she is unsure if she is confident about continuing the journey with Xavier. Dotun Olubeko's date with Charity was also highlighted in another clip shared by the show. The activity the couple decided to embark on for their one-on-one date was bungee jumping in an attempt to overcome their fear of heights.

In the previous episode of the show, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Warwick Reider, and James Pierce were sent home. ABC's description of episode three reads:

"A high-stakes week on the road includes two one-on-one dates and a group date inspired by the film 'Barbie'."

As part of this episode, the cast members traveled to Oceanside, California. The rest of the group took a bus to their destination, but Brayden Bowers was lucky enough to get to travel with Charity by helicopter. After their date, Brayden was seen talking about his trust issues and how hard it is for him to date Charity knowing that she is dating other men on the show.

The show's episode 4 will now include the remaining 10 men. They include Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, John Buresh, Sean McLaughlin, Caleb B., Michael Barbour, Tanner Courtad, Dotun Olubeko. By the end of episode 4, fans will find out which men Charity is more confident about and which one is eliminated.

ABC will broadcast The Bachelorette season 20's latest episode on July 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch the latest episodes on Hulu and Fubo.