The Big Brunch 2022 judges: Meet Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara from HBO MAX's culinary show

The Big Brunch is set to bring people together over brunch-inspired food.

The one-of-a-kind show will bring together ten chefs who will share their business dreams and compete for a chance at $300,000 as they put together brunch-related dishes for the judges and the host.

The Big Brunch, however, is more than just curated food. It is equally about the people involved in the process. Dan Levy, the show's creator, chose ten chefs to tell their stories about their culinary and personal journeys as a part of the show.

Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidera will judge the contestants' dishes, with Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy hosting.

The first three episodes of The Big Brunch will air on November 10, followed by three more on November 17, and concluding with the final two on November 24.

Meet the judges of The Big Brunch ahead of its premiere

The show will introduce Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidera as judges. The show, much like Sunday brunches, aims to bring people together, and while the audience will not be able to eat the food that the chefs prepare, the warmth of the show will make viewers feel as if they are a part of it even through their television screens.

On that note, let's find learn (a bit more) about its judges, shall we?

Sohla El-Waylly

Sohla El-Waylly is best known for her YouTube series in which she cooked a seven-course meal entirely from bodega. Sohla, who will be seen as one of the judges in The Big Brunch, was an assistant editor at Bon Appetit, before she decided to become a full-time chef.

The chef and restauranteur grew up in Los Angeles. During her childhood, Sohla's mother, Salma Banu, would frequently choose a new ingredient to cook with in order to broaden her palate.

Sohla began her career in the food industry by decorating ice cream cakes and cones for Baskin-Robbins. She has come a long way since then, broadened her culinary horizons, and made a name for herself in the food industry.

Will Guidera

Restaurateur and author, Will Guidera is set to appear as another judge on the new HBO Max cooking show. Thank You's founder, Guidera, is also a former co-owner of Eleven Madison Park.

The Big Brunch judge believes that spending on luxuries isn't the key to making people happy, a philosophy he developed after giving his future wife an expensive gift and discovering that she didn't appreciate it as much as he thought she would. He believes that nothing is more valuable than giving someone his or her time and attention.

The two will be joined by Dan Levy, the show's creator. The show will premiere on November 10, 2022, only on HBO Max.

