The Challenge season 39 dropped a new episode on MTV on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Episode 15 marked the beginning of Conquest, the third part of the competition, during which the contestants would compete as individuals.

So far in the game, they competed in Control, during which they worked together as a team to add money to the prize fund. This was followed by Chaos, during which the season 39 contestants competed in pairs or teams.

Over the past 14 weeks, several MTV legends have appeared on the show as mercenaries during Chaos. They competed against the current cast members in the elimination arena.

If they successfully eliminated the contestants they went up against, they earned $10,000. So far, 11 contestants have been eliminated from The Challenge season 39.

Zara and Ravyn become the latest contestants eliminated from The Challenge season 39

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premiered on October 25, 2024. During the first four weeks, the cast members collectively performed in the daily challenge to win money for the team.

In Episode 1, the cast deliberated who to send into elimination. The season premiere saw the house pick Jessica as their target, who was eliminated by a player of her choice, Big T.

The two went head-to-head in "Fall Out," during which they were suspended in a cube that had a glass bottom. They had to smash the glass, before which they had to remove the tiles and retrieve a hammer.

In the following episode, after the daily challenge, Chauncey Palmer received the most votes and was sent into elimination. Out of the rest of The Challenge season 39 cast, he wanted to compete against James and was eliminated during Might Light.

Might Light consisted of three rounds. In each round, the players had to collect cylinders placed at the boundary and place them in the center, on walls. They had to line the cylinders in rows of three and the player with the most rows won.

In The Challenge season 39 episode 3, Ravyn Rochelle went directly into elimination after receiving the most votes. She competed against Jujuy in Dirty Deeds and returned to the show. The elimination challenge also had three rounds.

The players were tasked with digging dirt to retrieve the three items and placing them in their baskets. The other player could steal the item. Ravyn placed two out of three items first and eliminated Jujuy.

Episode 4 saw Hughie and Kyland go up against each other in the elimination arena. Hughie had the most votes and picked his opponent in "How I Roll."

Episode four marked the end of Control and the beginning of Chaos. During Chaos, MTV legends returned to the show as mercenaries. Each week, one legend competed against a current cast member.

The first alum to make an appearance was Jordan Wiseley, who defeated Battle for a New Champions cast member Ciarren in King of the Hills. While nobody went home in episode 6 as Big T won against mercenary Kas, episode 7 saw Devin Walker defeat Callum in a math-related elimination challenge.

In episode 8, Kaycee Clark appeared as a mercenary and sent Big T packing as The Challenge season 39 contestant lost in Pole in the Storm.

Episode 9 brought back Ride or Die winner Tori Deal who competed against Melissa in Going Under. The champion won the arena challenge, earned $10,000, and eliminated the season 39 contestant.

In episodes 10, 11, 12, and 13, nobody was eliminated as Laurel, Cara Maria, Darrell, and Brad lost the arena games as mercenaries.

Episode 14 brought back Chris "C.T." Tamburello, who successfully eliminated Asaf Goren from Battle for a New Champion.

Episode 15, which aired on January 24, 2024, marked the end of the Chaos segment and the beginning of Conquest. The show brought back the iconic 'Purge' during which the person who lost in the daily challenge was automatically eliminated.

Ravyn Rochelle was the first person to go home in Wednesday's episode. This was followed by an elimination challenge, during which Zara lost against Horacio and Kyland.

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

