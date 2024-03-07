The Challenge: Michele calls Callum out for "love bombing" her

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast recall and go over the events of Battle for a New Champion as they sat down with Maria Menounos for part 2 of the reunion special.

One of the things that the cast touched up upon was the romantic relationships that were formed while on the show, including those that didn't last. In last week's segment, Laurel called out Callum for pursuing a relationship with Michele while on the show despite having a girlfriend and in the latest episode the discussion continued.

While Callum defended himself by noting that he was the only one of the cast members who owned up about his relationship on the outside, Michele Fitzgerald pointed out that he omitted important information.

She slammed him for his behavior and told him not to do that with anyone else in the future.

"Don't barrel into their life, love bomb the f*ck out of them, and just dip while they're in shambles."

Laurel sticks up for Michele against Callum in The Challenge season 39 reunion pt. 2

In the latest episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, the cast discussed the personal relationships formed during the MTV show in depth. One of the topics that were brought up was Callum and Michele's relationship that started during season 39.

However, it fizzled out when Callum told the cast member that he was seeing someone on the outside. Although he told her that he had only been talking to her for three weeks, the cast member was seen telling his "girlfriend" how much he loved her when he received a phone call later in the season.

When the topic was brought up during The Challenge season 39 reunion special, Laurel Stucky stated that she didn't think any woman deserved to be treated like that. She added that even if it was on a television show, it shouldn't have been tolerated.

Callum defended himself by noting that he wasn't the only one who had a relationship and pursued things with a cast member, but that he was the only one who was honest about it.

The host stated that it still didn't make it right. Callum agreed but still stuck to his point.

Expand Tweet

"You didn't say it to me, you said you had a three-week relationship not that you were saying that you were in love with her, we were with each other 24/7 in that house. You knew my insecurities, you barrelled through every single guard intentionally knowing that at the endgame, you were gonna hurt me and that's fucked up," Michele told him.

The Challenge star told him to never do that again and Laurel backed her up. The alum noted that she hoped that he would never do that to anyone else and that he would change.

The mercenary stated that Michele didn't deserve that and also pointed out that it hurt him as well in the end. Michele took over and noted that there was nothing left to say. The Challenge season 39 contestant got emotional and started tearing up.

Michele added that she believed Callum was apologetic about his actions and that she had already said everything she wanted to say to him. Callum also got emotional while addressing the season 39 cast.

"I'm very aware that I've caused a lot of damage and upset and disrespect to obviously Michele and my girlfriend and stuff. So I didn't want to come here to carry on the disrespect."

Episodes of The Challenge season 39 are available to stream on MTV.