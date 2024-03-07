The Challenge season 39 reunion: Moriah issues an apology to Johnny Bananas

The Challenge season 39 reunion aired on February 28 and March 6 after Emanuel Neagu's historic win in the finale episode that was aired on February 21. The reunion touched on Moriah Jadea's issues with her ex Johnny Bananas Devenanzio over her season 39 showmance with James Lock.

According to the reports at Entertainment Weekly, in the latest reunion episodes, Moriah said she felt bad for hurting and embarrassing Devenanzio by being with James even though they weren't in a romantic relationship prior to her entry into the adventure show.

Moriah also took to Twitter to issue an apology to Devenanzio where she stated that she hated when she acted out of anger. Devenanzio in turn tweeted to allude that Moriah used his name for clout, which she denied on MTV's Official Challenge Podcast.

Moriah's apology to Johnny Bananas and what she said regarding their relationship on The Challenge season 39 reunion

According to Cheatsheet, Moriah Jadea dated The Challenge veteran Johnny Bananas Devenanzio before she appeared on season 39 of the show. Her showmance with James was apparent as she felt really connected to him, which pissed Bananas off because she reportedly never broke off with him before proceeding with James.

This led to an open apology from Moriah on Twitter on December 21, shortly after episode 10 of season 39 was released. Despite the apology not mentioning any names, the Cheatsheet reports it to be clearly directed towards Devenanzio. Moriah wrote:

"I hate when I act out of anger/ being upset because it’s not in my character and doesn’t make me proud. Also regardless of what anyone else has done it isn’t an excuse for my actions. I truly am sorry to have hurt someone even if I’m hurt too. I can’t help what is shown/not shown."

Expand Tweet

The "what anyone else has done" might refer to Devenanzio's showmance on House of Villains which she mentioned on The Challenge season 39 reunion stating it made her feel good about her relationship with James. She also said that Bananas "hates" her and hasn't spoken to her since.

On the reunion, Tori revealed that Devenanzio was "highly emotional" after he learned about Moriah and James, which was also the reason for his "heartbroken" appearance in the elimination.

What did Johnny Devenanzio have to say about his relationship with Moriah Jadea?

Devenanzio replied to co-contestant Wes Bergmann's tweet regarding the situation. Wes had tweeted:

"I'm a little confused b/c I thought the last committed relationship Bananas was in was two years ago. And even in this episode, it's alluded to that they're not exclusive. So this whole storyline feels like a reach. As the kids say they were just kicking it. And now they're not."

Expand Tweet

Johnny replied to this post writing:

"Wait Bergy my name is being used on TV for a storyline and clout? In other news the sun rose from the East this morning."

Expand Tweet

However, Moriah denied the allegations on MTV's Official The Challenge Podcast as she said:

"I don't need clout from anyone because reality TV is not my world." She continued, "All I care about is being healthy, staying fit, having a good family. I don't need TV things. I'm not even a good influencer. I'm freaking lazy."

Apart from Moriah and Bananas' tea, the reunion episode of The Challenge season 39 also spilled the tea on Jay's cheating with Olivia, Nurys' issue with Jay, Callum's denial of cheating on his girlfriend, and much more.