Where are Moriah and James from The Challenge now? Relationship updates

The showmance between Moriah Jadea and James Lock featured as one of the highlights of The Challenge season 39. However, there is no clear answer to whether The Challenge stars Moriah Jadea and James Lock are dating. Nevertheless, fans of the MTV show are hopeful that things between the two might escalate into a relationship soon enough.

Notably, Johnny and Moriah have been dating since 2022. They first connected while filming The Challenge, and they went on to date after that. However, their romance was short-lived. As they started a new season on MTV's The Challenge, Moriah Jadea felt a strong sense of loyalty to Johnny.

Things changed quickly when she got to know James Lock, one of Johnny's rivals. Moriah pursued a camaraderie with James after developing an instant liking for him on the show.

As the latest season of The Challenge unfolds on MTV, James and Moriah are yet to confirm the status of their relationship. Speaking about their relationship, Moriah told MTV's Official Challenge Podcast that they're not exclusively committed. She said:

"Me and James, we literally talk almost every day. We talk on the phone a few hours, we catch up. But, in reality, he lives in London. So far..."

The Challenge stars Moriah Jadea and James Lock's relationship status explored

According to CheatSheet, James Lock and Moriah Jadea supported one another during The Challenge season 39. In an interview with MTV's Official Challenge Podcast, Moriah disclosed that she and James had talked about extending their relationship beyond the competition. But the exigencies of the actual physical distance between them were too tremendous to overcome.

Speaking on the bond that they had developed through their shared time on the show, Moriah stated that James would have been her best friend if the two of them were neighbors. She asserted that they would end up spending all of their time together if they lived close to each other.

However, things are indeed affected negatively by distance, Moriah noted. James, on his part, neither officially confirmed nor denied any claims of being in a relationship with Moriah. He did mention that he had met someone on The Challenge whom he liked and also added that she was an American! Is it too much of a coincidence?

However, James reiterated that the difficulties of a long-distance relationship were too much to navigate at the moment. He said in the podcast:

"It’s hard at the minute. I’m going to go to the States very soon, and obviously, we’re still talking. I’ll pick things up when I go back over there, but, at the minute, it’s difficult, because if you’re having a long-distance relationship, it’s always hard -- having any relationship is hard. And we’re both in the same sort of industry, and it’s tough, but we’re still in contact, and we’ll both pick things back up when I’m over there."

Will James and Moriah ever overcome the hurdles of distance and come out with their relationship? Only time will tell.

What is The Challenge all about?

The Challenge is a competition-based MTV reality TV show that was formerly known as Road Rules: All Stars and then Real World/Road Rules Challenge and debuted back in 1998.

To stay in the competition and avoid being eliminated, contestants must overcome difficult obstacles; the winner receives a sizable financial award. Each season, which is hosted by T. J. Lavin, has a different subtitle that reflects its structure and theme.

The current season, Battle for a New Champion, debuted on October 25, 2023. MTV broadcasts the new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

