The Continental: From the World of John Wick has been delving deep into the intricate universe of The Continental Hotel. Part of the high-octane, top-notch neo-noir action thriller franchise of John Wick, the three-episode series has released its final episode, titled Night 3: Theatre of Pain, on Friday, October 6, 2023.

In order to accomplish their objectives, the characters in episode three get into a more intense struggle. Cormac sees the end of his life in the hands of a surprise visitor and Winston Scott acquires the hotel.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premiered on September 22, 2023, on Peacock in the United States.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 3: The final moments bring in a twist

The much-anticipated finale of the crime action thriller has drawn a lot of attention to the television miniseries since its release. While the first two episodes took viewers on a ride through the world of assassins and their haven named The Continental, the third episode focuses solely on the plot progressing rather than building on the plot itself.

Episode 3 of The Continental brings to light a new ally that Winston Scott has gained. On the same note, Cormac O'Connor tries his best to stay his ground, but the episode sees to the end of it as he faces death at the hands of a surprising character.

The second episode of the show details how Winston assembles his own team to avenge the death of his brother, Frankie aka Francis Patrick Scott. Episode 3 picks up the story from this instance, where the first scene is a flashback to Frankie's (Ben Robinson) and Winston's (Colin Woodell) childhood, where they are hidden inside the boot of the car in the fire's aftermath.

Winston narrates his story to Maisie and gifts her team and the abandoned bank building that he had purchased. This becomes their new operation center.

Meanwhile, Cormac is out for blood as he sends Hansel along with one of his men to Winston's location. Simultaneously, KD is also on her way to the same location. As she tries to deal with Winston alone, Cormac's men interrupt the two, and the scene sees KD grab one of the coins from the dead assassins and use it for her stay at The Continental. Winston is brought back to the hotel by KD, with the former's gunmen at aim in nearby locations.

The men break into the hotel while Cormac resorts to a desperate measure: he lights the red light and provides the guests at The Continental with a facial profile of Winston and Charon. He traps both of them in the armory, and both sides commence fire. In the middle of it all, KD appears to take her revenge on Winston for the tragic fire event that led to the loss of her family.

KD intended to set Winston on fire, but Jenkins stepped in, shot at KD, and temporarily maimed her. Cormac sets a county budget of $2 million for Winston and a million each for his associates.

In the background, Hansel and Miles are caught up in a physical fight when the child Lou saved hands her the gun, which she uses to kill Hansel. Yen decides to avenge the death of her family and thus takes upon Gretel.

The tables turn when Cormac faces his death at the hands of an unexpected character, KD. The detective comes into the picture at a time when Cormac owns up to torching the building of KD's family.

"When you see your brother, tell him I sent you boys to torch that building because I wanted you to do something you could never come back from. That’s how I make a soldier," Cormac tells Winston.

KD shoots Cormac and lets Winston walk scot-free. The coin-minting machine finds an obvious explanation, as Winston says that it was there with them inside the car boot. The brothers used to mint money so that people could afford to live in the building. In the end, Winston kills the Adjudicator as well and takes over the hotel.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick has been developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons based on the book John Wick by Derek Kolstad.