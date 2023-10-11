The Continental: From the World of John Wick - What is the Defensionem Protocol? Explained

Peacock aired the final episode of The Continental: From the World of John Wick on October 6, 2023. However, like many fans, action director Larnell Stovall is hoping for a second season. The Continental: From the World of John Wick thoroughly explores the complex world of The Continental Hotel.

The final episode of the three-part series, which is a part of the high-octane, excellent neo-noir action thriller franchise of John Wick, was released recently. One of the most intriguing concepts explored in the episode was that of the Defensionem Protocol.

The characters in episode three get into an intense struggle. Cormac (Mel Gibson) sees the end of his life in the hands of a surprise visitor and Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) acquires the hotel. As the season finale witnessed an epic ending, this article will dive deeper into what the Defensionem Protocol is and how important a role it played in the plot of the series.

The Defensionem Protocol in The Continental: From the World of John Wick - Explained

Expand Tweet

There is a lot to understand from the third and final episode of The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The episode is largely devoted to Winston and the company's metaphorical castle-storming. The alliance-building, police inquiries, and one dead cellist have all contributed to the satisfying downfall of Cormac O'Connor that viewers saw coming over the past two weeks.

Cormac is furious that he is likely to lose the fight to Winston and his motley crew of fighters. He thus intends to set everything on fire by launching the Defensionem Protocol. The Defensionem Protocol is a self-destruct sequence that will destroy the hotel and all of its secrets within 10 minutes. Cormac goes to a hidden train tunnel underneath the structure, where a luxurious escape pod is ready to carry him away from the approaching demolition.

Winston follows the suspect with a hasty descent through the hotel's rubbish chute to the underground escape route. However, Cormac sneaks up on him and almost kills the cravat-wearing hero with an immense wrench. Before Cormac can deliver the fatal blow, he commits the terrible sin that all arrogant villains commit: he begins to ramble.

KD (Mishel Prada), who has already arrived at the spot, overhears their conversation and shoots Cormac to death. Winston manages to override the Defensionem Protocol and stop both the catastrophe and the series of nonsensical events. The team finally gathers around the premises of The Continental and drinks together to mourn the deaths of their fallen comrades, Frankie and Lemmy.

The Defensionem Protocol set by Cormac definitely set the tone for the events that unfolded in the season finale. When Cormac understood that he was in a losing fight he was ready to go down but not before taking his empire with him by destroying The Continental.

However, the Defensionem Protocol is ultimately stopped and fans get to witness the legendary hotel which is also where a lot of events in John Wick unfold.

More about The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Expand Tweet

Winston firmly owns his role as the new manager of The Continental at the end of the episode, but it goes without saying that consequences will soon follow. Winston will receive greetings from the High Table and must return the favor in kind, but with the help of his new friends, the task at hand should be made a little easier.

There has been no confirmation about a second season of The Continental: From the World of John Wick. However, it is speculated that the saga of Winston may continue for another season at least. The Continental: From the World of John Wick is currently streaming on Peacock in the USA and on Amazon Prime Video in other parts of the world.