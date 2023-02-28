The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

The San Jose, California rock band, The Doobie Brothers, announced the new US leg of their ongoing 50-year anniversary tour. The tour is scheduled to take place from June 9, 2023, to October 8, 2023.

The band made the announcement about the new US leg via a post on their official Instagram page.

Tickets for US shows will be available from Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10 am local time and are priced at $280 plus processing fees. Tickets for Sparks New Brunswick, Morristown, Washington DC, and Uncasville dates will be available Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10 am local time.

The Doobie Brothers Artist presale is available from March 9, 2023, at 10 am EST to March 10, 2023, at 10 pm EST. The Live Nation presale is available from March 9, 2023, at 10 am EST to March 9, 2023, at 10 pm EST. Both tickets and presales are available at www.ticketmaster.com

The Doobie Brothers returning home tour

The US leg of the tour represents a homecoming of sorts for the Californian band, as all preceding shows are scheduled for overseas venues. These venues include Japan, Singapore, and the UK, among others.

The full list of US shows, along with their venues and dates, is given below:

June 9, 2023 — Nugget Event Center in Sparks, Nevada

June 11, 2023 — Maverik Center in West Valley, Utah

June 14, 2023 — Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri

June 15, 2023 — Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO

June 17, 2023 — Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa

June 18, 2023 — Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

June 20, 2023 — AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota

June 21, 2023 — Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin

June 23, 2023 — Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

June 24, 2023 — Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois

June 26, 2023 — Rose Music Center at the Heights in Huber Heights, Ohio

June 28, 2023 — The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in Youngstown, Ohio

June 30, 2023 — Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky

July 1, 2023 — The Palace Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky

July 3, 2023 — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, Virginia

July 6, 2023 — Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania

July 8, 2023 — State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, New Jersey

July 9, 2023 — State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, New Jersey

July 11, 2023 — Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey

July 12, 2023 — Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey

August 18, 2023 — The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota

August 20, 2023 — Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, Nebraska

August 23, 2023 — Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Missouri

August 26, 2023 — Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi

August 28, 2023 — Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi

August 30, 2023 — The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama

August 31, 2023 — FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee

September 2, 2023 — Macon Centreplex in Macon, Georgia

September 3, 2023 — Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

September 6, 2023 — CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville, South Carolina

September 7, 2023 — White Oak Amphitheatre in Greensboro, North Carolina

September 9, 2023 — Credit One Stadium in. Charleston, South Carolina

October 5, 2023 — MGM National Harbor in Washington, DC

October 6, 2023 — Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

October 8, 2023 — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Tracing The Doobie Brothers' music career

The Doobie Brothers began as a collaboration between drummer John Hartman, songwriter Tom Johnston, singer-songwriter Patrick Simmons, and bassist Dave Shogren. The band released their eponymously titled debut album, The Doobie Brothers in 1971, which failed to get on the charts.

After their first album, The Doobie Brothers had a change in the line-up, with Shogren leaving the band over disagreements with their producer. He was replaced by bassist Tiran Porter, and Michael Hossack was added to the line-up as a second drummer.

With these changes in place, the band released their second album, Toulouse Street, in 1972, achieving their first breakthrough. The album was received positively and peaked at number 21 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Following their second album, The Doobie Brothers achieved a string of successes with their subsequent releases. However, they were once again held back by personnel issues, with both Johnston and Hossak leaving the band due to health reasons.

The Doobie Brothers settled on singer-songwriter Michael McDonald and drummer Keith Knudsen as replacements. They eventually found critical acclaim with their 1978 album, Minute by Minute.

