The Family Chantel Season 4 finale: Here's how fans reacted to Chantel calling the police on Pedro

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Pedro visited Chantel's hotel before she went on a vacation with her friend. He confronted her about their empty joint bank account. He also found his K1 paperwork in her stuff. As a retort, Chantel said that she had paid and compiled the papers, so they belonged to her.

She said she was claiming the $265,000 because Pedro had also taken $5000 from their joint account two weeks before moving out. Furthermore, she complained about him never calling her. This angered him, and he repeatedly accused her of leaving the cat alone. He also said she spent all their money on vacations, just like this one.

After the fight, Chantel said that she had called the police on him, and Pedro quickly left the hotel. After driving off to a safe place, he called her, and Chantel slammed Pedro for not going to marriage counseling with her.

The Family Chantel fans felt that Pedro knew the money and paperwork legally belonged to Chantel, so he ran away after hearing about the police.

LiveSimply,LoveSimply @LittleSylvania #TheFamilyChantel What’s up? Why did Pedro haul a$$ when she said she had called the police? What’s he running from? #TheFamilyChantel What’s up? Why did Pedro haul a$$ when she said she had called the police? What’s he running from?

AnnieJay @AnnieJa21387418

#TheFamilyChantel Pedro burnt when he heard Chantel called the police. That’s totally what innocent people do. Pedro burnt when he heard Chantel called the police. That’s totally what innocent people do.#TheFamilyChantel

The Family Chantel fans have hilarious reactions as Pedro runs away from the hotel

The Family Chantel fans were not surprised by Pedro's behavior because they knew that all the money was Chantel's, and she could have gotten him arrested for entering her property to take away her personal belongings. They felt that Pedro was just after Chantel's money.

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina All Pedro wants is the $$. Chantel did not call the police. I am totally surprised the hotel did not call the police . Like that is a lot of chaos at the entrance of that hotel. Pedro is in love with $$. #thefamilychantel All Pedro wants is the $$. Chantel did not call the police. I am totally surprised the hotel did not call the police . Like that is a lot of chaos at the entrance of that hotel. Pedro is in love with $$. #thefamilychantel

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



Yet you ran the second you heard the police were coming.



Pedro is just another



#thefamilychantel "I'm gonna press charges."Yet you ran the second you heard the police were coming.Pedro is just another #90DayFiance punkass bitch with the Green Card Hustle. "I'm gonna press charges."Yet you ran the second you heard the police were coming.Pedro is just another #90DayFiance punkass bitch with the Green Card Hustle.#thefamilychantel

chris zantolski @CZantolski If half the money is yours Pedro why did leave when Chantel said shes calling the police? #TheFamilyChantel If half the money is yours Pedro why did leave when Chantel said shes calling the police?#TheFamilyChantel

Focus @LaLaBlessings Pedro stopped talking real quick when #TheFamilyChantel mentioned the police Pedro stopped talking real quick when #TheFamilyChantel mentioned the police

LionessQueen @AGOODGROWNWOMAN Why you running now Pedro when she said she called the police? He was still there fussing with her before she said that lol! #TheFamilyChantel Why you running now Pedro when she said she called the police? He was still there fussing with her before she said that lol! #TheFamilyChantel

A recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 13

Last week on The Family Chantel, Pedro dealt with the aftermath of asking Chantel for a divorce. He had hoped that their present house would become their nest, but he thought Chantel was not putting in work for their marriage.

Chantel did not stop Pedro and agreed to split the money 50/50 with him until the divorce was finalized. He did not tell her where his new apartment was, and Chantel went to her mother's house to complain about her marriage. She had not openly the divorce properly with her mother but decided to come clean. Chantel's family called Pedro a bully.

Chantel revealed that she had not slept with her husband for more than a year and that he had taken $5000 out of their joint bank account without explaining. At the time, she did not want to push her husband away but now she felt that he had used it to make a down payment for this apartment.

Pedro came to know that Chantel had wiped clean his bank account. His card, which had a balance of $265,000, declined when he went to the grocery store, and this angered Pedro. His lawyer said it was a robbery charge.

He went to Chantel's house, but she had changed her locks. This further angered him, and he went inside the house via the garage door, taking the TV and all of his gifts with him. Chantel defended herself by saying,

"It is my time to take care of myself. I haven't been protected this entire time. Pedro hasn't been protecting my feelings or my heart or our love or our relationship. This is the last thing I can do for me. He wants his independence; I want this money."

Pedro went to Chantel's parents' house and fought with them. He then traced Chantel to a hotel near the airport, where he met her.

The Family Chantel Season 5 has not been confirmed by TLC.

