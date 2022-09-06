The Family Chantel Season 4 finale: Here's how fans reacted to Chantel calling the police on Pedro

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Pedro visited Chantel's hotel before she went on a vacation with her friend. He confronted her about their empty joint bank account. He also found his K1 paperwork in her stuff. As a retort, Chantel said that she had paid and compiled the papers, so they belonged to her.
She said she was claiming the $265,000 because Pedro had also taken $5000 from their joint account two weeks before moving out. Furthermore, she complained about him never calling her. This angered him, and he repeatedly accused her of leaving the cat alone. He also said she spent all their money on vacations, just like this one.
After the fight, Chantel said that she had called the police on him, and Pedro quickly left the hotel. After driving off to a safe place, he called her, and Chantel slammed Pedro for not going to marriage counseling with her.
The Family Chantel fans felt that Pedro knew the money and paperwork legally belonged to Chantel, so he ran away after hearing about the police.
The Family Chantel fans have hilarious reactions as Pedro runs away from the hotel
The Family Chantel fans were not surprised by Pedro's behavior because they knew that all the money was Chantel's, and she could have gotten him arrested for entering her property to take away her personal belongings. They felt that Pedro was just after Chantel's money.
A recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 13
Last week on The Family Chantel, Pedro dealt with the aftermath of asking Chantel for a divorce. He had hoped that their present house would become their nest, but he thought Chantel was not putting in work for their marriage.
Chantel did not stop Pedro and agreed to split the money 50/50 with him until the divorce was finalized. He did not tell her where his new apartment was, and Chantel went to her mother's house to complain about her marriage. She had not openly the divorce properly with her mother but decided to come clean. Chantel's family called Pedro a bully.
Chantel revealed that she had not slept with her husband for more than a year and that he had taken $5000 out of their joint bank account without explaining. At the time, she did not want to push her husband away but now she felt that he had used it to make a down payment for this apartment.
Pedro came to know that Chantel had wiped clean his bank account. His card, which had a balance of $265,000, declined when he went to the grocery store, and this angered Pedro. His lawyer said it was a robbery charge.
He went to Chantel's house, but she had changed her locks. This further angered him, and he went inside the house via the garage door, taking the TV and all of his gifts with him. Chantel defended herself by saying,
"It is my time to take care of myself. I haven't been protected this entire time. Pedro hasn't been protecting my feelings or my heart or our love or our relationship. This is the last thing I can do for me. He wants his independence; I want this money."
Pedro went to Chantel's parents' house and fought with them. He then traced Chantel to a hotel near the airport, where he met her.
The Family Chantel Season 5 has not been confirmed by TLC.