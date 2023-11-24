The first Love Is Blind baby is on the way! Season 4's Bliss and Zack share pregnancy details

Love Is Blind season 4 favorites, Bliss and Zack, officially announced that the first Love Is Blind baby is on its way! These alums confirmed their pregnancy during an interview with People on Tuesday, November 21. The duo was very popular on the show owing to their eventful relationship, which began with a strong spark in the pods but was then complicated by Zack's proposal to another contestant, Irina.

As Zack reassessed his decision, it deeply affected Bliss, causing her distress and doubts about their future together. However, despite these challenges, their enduring love conquered all uncertainties. Their journey culminated in a triumphant 'I do' moment at the end, solidifying their victory in the realm of love.

Since then, they've focused on growing their bond, and now, their first child is on the way. Expressing her excitement about the Spring 2024 arrival, Bliss shared in the pregnancy announcement:

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it's also such a beautiful thing."

Details about Bliss and Zack's pregnancy with the first Love Is Blind baby

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski, beloved contestants from Love Is Blind season 4, unveiled their much-anticipated pregnancy news during an exclusive interview with People Magazine on Tuesday, November 21.

The couple joyfully shared the unexpected yet cherished moments leading to the revelation, explaining that they had been actively trying to expand their family for a while. Bliss admitted to feeling queasy one morning and decided to take the pregnancy test while Zack slept peacefully beside her. She shed more light on that moment saying,

"It was like, 'does that really say positive? What is happening?' It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life!"

How did Zack find out?

His initial shock turned into a heartwarming surprise as she creatively revealed the news to Zack through a cake imprinted with "I Love You, Dad." Confusion melted into tears of joy, both overwhelmed with happiness at the unexpected but precious news of the arrival of the Love Is Blind baby.

However, Zack remembers the story a little differently. He humoursly recalls how Bliss found out on her mom's birthday, and tricked Zack into thinking her mom had sent them the cake. Confused, why it read 'I Love You, Dad', Zack's reaction -

"Wait, what? Why is your mom calling me that?"

As for going public with their pregnancy, the couple explained their take on sharing news about the first Love Is Blind baby with their supporters,

"Babies are miracles and blessings, and I(Bliss) think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing."

Pregnancy details

Bliss explains in the same interview that she feels incredibly lucky to have the unwavering care and love that Zack has been showering her with, supporting her every step of the way. He's gone the extra mile, steering clear of garlic when she couldn't stand it and making countless trips to Whole Foods for her favorite grapefruits.

Gender reveal and future plans

It's too early in the pregnancy to determine or disclose the baby's gender, but the couple will be content with either outcome. When expressing their excitement about finding out in a few months, Bliss discussed their future plans for the first Love Is Blind baby, saying,

"We're going to do a little gender reveal in the next couple of months."

Bliss and Zack's pregnancy, akin to their journey from the initial pods to this pivotal stage, has had the entire community invested in the arrival of the first Love Is Blind baby. Like the fans, fellow cast members enthusiastically embraced the announcement of the first Love Is Blind baby, offering heartfelt support and excitement, underscoring their genuine happiness for the soon-to-be parents.

Love Is Blind seasons 1 to 5 are available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.