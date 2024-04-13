The Golden Bachelor: Celebrities chime in about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce

The Golden Bachelor couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, recently filed for divorce. Several hours later, the two announced their separation during an appearance on Good Morning America.

During the joint appearance, the Bachelor Nation couple said they looked closely at their living situations and mutually concluded that it was time for them to dissolve their marriage.

"The things that strike me the most in our conversations have been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

Since the announcement, several Bachelor Nation stars and celebrities have shared their thoughts on the breakup. This included Ashley Laconetti, Jesse Palmer, Susan Noles, Faith Martin, and more.

"I didn't feel anything": Ashley Laconetti shares thoughts about Golden Wedding amidst The Golden Bachelor couple's split

Ashley Laconetti, who appeared on The Bachelor season 19, took to social media to chime in on The Golden Bachelor season 1 couple's split. The former cast member took to Instagram stories to talk about the divorce as well as the televised wedding that took place three months before the announcement:

"When I came back from the Golden Wedding, my friend Naz wanted me on the 'I Don't Get It' podcast to talk about it and I said, 'No, I can't because I didn't feel anything."

Ashley further said that she thought "a lot of the Good Morning America" interview was "BS." The Bachelor Nation star said that people don't say that they're still in love with one another and then get divorced. She noted that if it was a "distance thing," they could have visited each other once or twice a month.

"Be in love, be married but, like, you know, commute to each other. I don't buy it. I don't buy that the moving thing is the reason they got divorced three months in."

Ashley Laconetti chimes in on The Golden Bachelor couple split (Image via Instagram/@ashley_iaconetti)

Today's weatherman and celebrity, Al Rocker also chimed in on The Golden Bachelor couple's split. During the segment, which aired on April 12, Carson Daly announced the news of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's break up.

Al Rocker was shocked by the news and said it was "unbelievable." He added that the split went to show that "old people could be just as stupid."

Jesse Palmer, The Golden Bachelor host chimed in on the separation via social media. He posted a picture with the couple and stated that his heart is "forever with these two beautiful souls":

"I am eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey," he wrote.

Theresa and Gerry's co-stars from season 1 of the ABC show also expressed their views. Faith Martin spoke to People Magazine about the couple's split and said that her heart went out to both of them.

"It's a very difficult situation, and I think it is important to realize that on a show like this, it's so important to be so transparent and so much yourself filled with honesty and truth and ask those right questions. That's why it's such a serious thing. You got to ask the right questions to see if things could really, really work, and perhaps they just did not have enough time for that."

The Golden Bachelor season 1 cast member Susan Noles, who officiated the Golden Wedding, also chimed in on the situation. Susan, along with Kathy Swarts, said that she was sure the two had their reasons for taking such a step.

The couple met while filming The Golden Bachelor. Episodes of the same are now available to stream on Hulu.