The Good Doctor season 7 cast: Full list explored

The Good Doctor, an American medical drama based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name, released its seventh season on February 20, 2024. The final season is back with its likable characters and heartwarming storylines, which helped it become popular throughout its first six seasons under David Shore's direction.

The Good Doctor is centered around the autistic and beloved Dr. Shaun Murphy of Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital with savant syndrome, starring Freddie Highmore. The cast includes Paige Spara, Richard Schiff, and other talented actors portraying the hospital staff.

Although it has been one of ABC's most popular series, it was determined that The Good Doctor season 7 would be the final installment, featuring only 10 episodes.

Actors who starred in The Good Doctor season 7

1) Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Freddie Highmore stars as the lead character, Dr. Shaun Murphy, in The Good Doctor season 7. Dr. Murphy is an attending surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital who has successfully navigated challenges stemming from autism and Savant syndrome by employing them as strengths in the field of medicine.

The character is renowned for his unwavering determination to follow his aspirations. He is married to Paige Spara's Lea Dilallo, who gave birth to their first child in season 6.

Highmore is renowned for his performances in Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Bates Motel.

2) Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Dr. Aaron Glassman, played by Richard Schiff, is a prominent character in The Good Doctor season 7 and serves as a paternal figure to Dr. Shaun Murphy. Dr. Glassman has the official title of attending neurosurgeon and formerly served as the president of St. Bonaventure Hospital.

He had to resign as president due to a cancer diagnosis. In season 6, he faced further challenges when he discovered he had suffered a stroke and had a lesion on his brain. It led to a rift between him and Shaun, who thought that he shouldn't operate on patients any longer.

Schiff is most recognized for his roles in Man of Steel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and The West Wing.

3) Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Dr. Audrey Lim holds the position of Chief of Surgery in The Good Doctor season 7. Christina Chang portrays the role. Dr. Lim had sporadic appearances in Season 1 but has become a regular in subsequent episodes. She played a significant role in addressing Dr. Glassman about his stroke and brain tumor, leading him to resign from his surgical responsibilities due to errors made during a patient's operation.

Chang is also known for her appearances in Live Free or Die Hard, Pin-Up, and 28 Days.

4) Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

In The Good Doctor season 7, Paige Spara portrays Lea Dilallo, who serves as the Head Director of St. Bonaventure's IT Department and is married to Dr. Shaun Murphy. Lea initially started the series as Shaun's neighbor, but they soon decided to live together and became roommates in season 2.

They formed a relationship in one season, were married in season 5, and had their first child after season 6. Lea and Shaun's journey through parenting is expected to be a prominent theme in the latter part of the series.

Spara is most recognized for her performances in Home Again and Kevin from Work.

5) Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Dr. Morgan Reznick is a senior physician specializing in the practice of internal medicine at the hospital in The Good Doctor season 7, portrayed by actress Fiona Gubelmann. Dr. Reznick started the series as a surgical resident but changed to an internist in season 4. She currently specializes in internal medicine.

Initially, several characters in the program saw Morgan as challenging to deal with because of her abrasive and haughty nature. In season 3, she had a significant transformation after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, which had a profound impact on her hands and led her to choose a career in internal medicine.

Gubelmann is most recognized for her performances in Royally Ever After, Wilfred, and Christmas Next Door.

6) Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Dr. Alex Park, portrayed by Will Yun Lee, is an additional major character in The Good Doctor season 7. However, in contrast to the majority of the other characters, he did not initially harbor ambitions to enter the medical profession.

Before assuming the role of surgical attending, Dr. Park accumulated extensive professional experience in the field of law enforcement. However, following fifteen years of service as a police officer, he decided to pursue a degree in surgery.

Lee has previously appeared in Altered Carbon, Rampage, and San Andreas.

7) Bria Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Bria Henderson portrays Dr. Jordan Allen, a surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Dr. Allen is a recent addition to the main cast of The Good Doctor season 7, debuting in season 4. She has been acknowledged in almost every episode since then.

Henderson is most recognized for her contributions to Virgiality and The Donor Party.

8) Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Chuku Modu plays Dr. Jared Kalu, a surgical resident at the hospital, in The Good Doctor season 7. Dr. Kalu had a significant impact on season 1 of the program but left shortly after the season 2 debut. In season 6, he officially returned and resumed his residency under Dr. Lim as a member of Shaun's team.

Modu is also acknowledged in the MCU's Captain Marvel, Me Before You, and Game of Thrones.

9) Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

In The Good Doctor season 7, Noah Galvin plays Dr. Asher Wolke, a third-year surgical resident in 2024. Dr. Wolke debuted in the season 4 episode "Newbies," which also marked Bria Henderson's first appearance as Jordan Allen. Galvin's character is openly homosexual on the program and is presently dating Giacomo Baessato's Jerome Martel.

Galvin is most renowned for his contributions to Theater Camp, Booksmart, and The Real O'Neals.

10) Kayla Cromer as Charlie Lukaitis

Kayla Cromer acquired the role of Charlene Lukaitis, also known as Charlie, in The Good Doctor season 7. Charlie, an autistic third-year medical student, has long held Dr. Shaun Murphy in high regard.

Similar to her character, Cromer is a person with autism who made history in 2020 by being the first autistic actress to portray a character on the spectrum on an American television program.

In addition to the aforementioned series, Everything's Gonna Be Okay (which received the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation), Cromer can also be seen in South of Hell and Monster High.

11) Wavyy Jonez as Dominick Hubank

Dominick Hubank, portrayed by Wavyy Jonez, is an additional character making their debut in The Good Doctor season 7 in 2024. Dominick, also known as Dom, is a medical student in his third year, similar to Charlie Lukaitis.

There is only one obstacle in the way of Jonez's character becoming a family doctor in his own underserved community: he faints whenever he sees blood, which is hemophobia (an extreme dread of blood). Despite his efforts, he is attempting to complete medical school.

Jonez is well recognized for his performances in Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., See You Yesterday, and Reprisal.

Episodes of The Good Doctor season 7 air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/PT and are available to stream on Hulu the next day.