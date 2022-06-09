"The Hamptons house turned out good": Bargain Block fans are impressed with the renovations in Season 2 premiere

Tonight on the season premiere of Bargain Block, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas bought two completely worn-out abandoned houses. They transformed them completely, giving them the vibe of a beach cottage and a 1920s bungalow.

The first home was completely trashed and had a lot of water leak damage. It also had many holes in the roof, and the floorboards were utterly soggy. The second house also had a lot of damage but was relatively cleaner.

They painted the first house white and changed the floorboards, completely revamping the house and giving the second home a gilded vibe with geometric properties and golden cabinets.

Bargain Block fans were impressed by the team's efforts and the eventual turnout of the houses.

Fans of Bargain Block liked the use of green tiles in the kitchen and the golden cabinets. They also appreciated the team for letting a neighborhood kid, Matilda, be a part of the process and allowing her to see the open house before anyone.

What happened tonight on Bargain Block?

Tonight on the season premiere of Bargain Block, Keith and Evan transformed two neighboring abandoned houses, which they bought for a total price of $8000.

The first cottage had been abandoned for the past 12 years and was in terrible shape. There were many holes in the roof, and the floorboards were soggy. They bought the three bedrooms and 1-bathroom house for $1000. The only positive thing about the place was that there were many widows, and the ceiling height of the first floor was good.

Shea, the realtor, was afraid to enter the house and said,

"I am not prepared to enter this hole."

The team felt that the house was not safe and had a lot of trash on the floor. The home had no place for the dining room, and there was water damage all across the house. Shea felt that the house's location was good as it had an elementary school nearby.

The renovators decided to invest $80,000 for the 1180 square feet, and Shea gave the house a market value of $110,000.

The renovators hired roofers to stop the water damage but cleaned the house themselves to save money. The team had to rebuild everything and relocate the kitchen, paying the roofers $1000 more to do the plumbing. This added more space for the dining room.

They gave the house a vibe of the Hamptons breezy island, which is relaxed, and painted it white and green. After seeing the renovations done in the kitchen and the new island, Shea decided to raise the cost of the home to $114,900. The team added a sound wave design to the living room to make the house look unique.

Keith and Evan also purchased a $7000 house nearby and gave it an art decoration bungalow vibe. They decided to add glided properties and geometric design to the 1300-square-foot home with dark colors like gold and teal.

The house had three bedrooms and an old-school-style living room. The team painted the cabinets metallic gold and added recess lights to the kitchen. The couple spent $75,000 to renovate the house, and Shea gave it a market value of $120,000.

The episode description reads,

"Keith and Evan take a risk with unconventional ideas for their next two decrepit houses on the block; after removing all the water damage and trash piles, they get to work designing a beachy, Hamptons-inspired cottage and a moody art deco bungalow."

Bargain Block features Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, who buy run-down houses of Detriot and renovate them, making them stylish. The team, along with the help of Shea Hicks-Whitfield, then sells it as an affordable home.

HGTV describes the series as,

"Partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas want to be part of restoring the iconic American city of Detroit. The scrappy visionaries buy run-down and abandoned properties and transform them into affordable, stylish starter homes for first-time homebuyers."

Bargain Block airs every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on HGTV.

