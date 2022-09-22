"So happy you're here": Fans thrilled to see Kylie Jenner in full force in the premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 2

The Kardashian family is back and how. Season 2 of The Kardashians aired its premiere episode on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 12.01 ET on Hulu. The reality moguls returned with an emotional episode as Khloe Kardashian addressed her ex Tristain Thompson's scandal and announced her second child with him.

All Kardashian sisters were present to support Khloe, including Kylie Jenner, who was present in full force unlike last season where viewers barely got to see her. Fans were thrilled at Kylie's appearance on the show and took to social media to celebrate the same. One fan tweeted:

page @Pkardashhh @KylieJenner Kylie we are sooo happy to see you here!!!! #TheKardashians Kylie we are sooo happy to see you here!!!! #TheKardashians @KylieJenner

Since their E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted, the family has allowed viewers to gain insight into their personal and professional lives. After two decades of doing the same, the Hulu show only adds a cherry to the cake. Following a successful first season, the second installment is set to bring laughter, love and tears amongst viewers as they witness various trials and tribulations of the family they adore.

Fans react to Kylie Jenner's apprearance on The Kardashians Season 2

Fans loved seeing Kylie Jenner in full force in the second season. She was constantly there to support her sister Khloe and had multiple confessionals. Viewers took to social media to celebrate. Check out what they have to say.

julia @girlskarjenner

@KylieJenner seeing Kylie in season 2 of #TheKardashians makes me want a season 2 of Life of Kylie seeing Kylie in season 2 of #TheKardashians makes me want a season 2 of Life of Kylie @KylieJenner

luka @Bayrun96 Kylie finally clocked in for a season #TheKardashians Kylie finally clocked in for a season #TheKardashians

ana @noshameluke



#TheKardashians @KylieJenner loving to see u in this season a lot more, you’re iconic @KylieJenner loving to see u in this season a lot more, you’re iconic#TheKardashians

duda @beauclarkefav I'm SO happy with kylie back on reality #TheKardashians I'm SO happy with kylie back on reality #TheKardashians

livia @hotlikekhloe it makes me so happy that u are more in this season @KylieJenner 🤍🤍 love you sosososososoososos much 🫶🏼 #TheKardashians it makes me so happy that u are more in this season @KylieJenner 🤍🤍 love you sosososososoososos much 🫶🏼 #TheKardashians

What is expected from Kylie Jenner on Season 2 of The Karashians?

Unlike last season when Kylie Jenner barely managed to come on screen, SEason 2 of the hit show saw the Kyle Cosmetics owner in full force as she stepped up to support sister Khloe Kardashian as the latter dealt with addressing the news of her second child with ex Tristian Thompson.

Kylie was present alongside other sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall as they decided to "rally around her and just be super supportive." In a confessional, Kylie said:

"I'm just really disappointed in Tristan. I think it's really f--ked up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else, which makes me uncomfortable to put someone in that position, especially when there's a child involved.This was just really unforgivable in my books."

Viewers and loyal fans of the show were thrilled to see Kylie Jenner on screen. As they expressed the same via a number of tweets on the social media platform, Kim retweeted one of them and revealed that people will get to see a lot of Kylie moments throughout the course of the second season.

As per the trailer released by Hulu just a few days ahead of the finale, there are many moments that showcase Kylie's journey throughout her pregnancy. She is seen addressing her postpartum symptoms with her sisters as she said:

"I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby but I've cried non-stop for like, three weeks."

There were also moments showcased in the trailer where the producers teased an ongoing disagreement between her and Kendall when the model announced that Kylie "cancelled last minute" on an unspecified event. What will the incident be and how will it shape the relationship between the two sisters? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

Season 2 of The Kardashians has started with a bang. The episode saw Khloe address her struggles with her ex's scandal alongside the news of her second child's arrival. However, the support from the Kardashians family left viewers teary eyed as they also took to social media to express their support and shower some love.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Kardashians next Thursday on September 29, 2022 on Hulu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far