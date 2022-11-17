The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 9: Pete Davidson makes his first in-person appearance beside Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022

The Kardashians Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The one-hour episode witnessed the Kardashian-Jenner family make their appearance at the Met Gala 2022. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all rocked their outfits at the event.

What also caught the eye of viewers was Kim Kardashian's then-boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson's first in-person appearance in the Hulu show since its inception early this year. The duo started dating last year after the mother-of-four appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL). However, the pair broke up after nine months together, breaking fans' hearts.

It was natural for fans to love seeing the two and reminisce about the old times. Apart from this, Khloe's debut at the Met Gala also caught undivided attention from fans, who cheered for her on social media. With only one episode left in the pipeline for the season, viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Pete Davidson makes his appearance on The Kardashians Season 2

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Pete Davidson was seen accompanying then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala in May 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Viewers found out that Pete had asked for her contact at the previous year's event, however, Kim didn't give him her number that night.

The special night out came after the former couple had attended the White House Correspondent's Dinner just two days prior to the Gala. During the episode, Pete asked Kim if she remembered not giving her contact details during last year's Met Gala. He also noted that Kim had refused because she had her gloves on.

To this, Kim replied,

"I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on."

Pete further said:

"It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car being like, 'Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves.' I thought that was really sweet."

The Kardashians @kardashianshulu the best way to live your life. catch a new episode of #TheKardashians tonight at 9pm pt / 12am et. the best way to live your life. catch a new episode of #TheKardashians tonight at 9pm pt / 12am et. https://t.co/3LJqvxu6RB

The Kardashians star noted that it had become hectic for the duo to attend two huge events in such a short span. Referring to their debut as a couple, Kim stated that they will never do the White House Correspondents dinner again. She continued:

“I really wanted our first red carpet for me to be in brown hair and I wanted it to be a non-fashion event.”

Pete also jokingly stated that he would have preferred for the then-couple red-capet debut to be "getting slimed" at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards but, as he then put it, "to each his own." The episode marked the comedian's first ever in-person appearance on The Kardashians. Previously, viewers had only heard him talk to Kim on the phone or brief mentions of him on the show.

In June 2022, the SKIMS founder had opened up about her relationship with Pete and said:

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart. People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him."

Kim continued:

“He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Check out how some fans reacted on Pete's appearance on The Kardashians.

Nothing @Nothing85667921 @KimKardashian you and Pete were the cutest thing together I’m literally crying over it #TheKardashians @KimKardashian you and Pete were the cutest thing together I’m literally crying over it #TheKardashians

ZACHARY SPENCER 👑 @ZACHARYSPENCER_ Although they’re no longer together I’m thankful for the Pete and Kim BTS footage. They were so cute together #TheKardashians THANK U NEXT Although they’re no longer together I’m thankful for the Pete and Kim BTS footage. They were so cute together #TheKardashians THANK U NEXT

aidan @kourtneykdiva the pete davidson cameo i thought they edited him all out #TheKardashians the pete davidson cameo i thought they edited him all out #TheKardashians https://t.co/K9lRT1o566

Season 2 of The Kardashians is nearing its end. The preview has got fans excited as the show could potentially reveal Khloe's son's (shared with ex Tristian Thompson) name. The episode might also reveal the much awaited Kylie's son's (shared with Travis Scott) name as well.

Don't forget to tune in to the finale episode next Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu and 3 am ET on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes